African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Arsenal prepare player-exchange to sign Wilfried Zaha

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

in pole position to sign Ziyech

Arsenal are in pole position to sign Hakim Ziyech this summer, with the winger set to leave for just £25million, according to TalkSport .

Ziyech enjoyed an outstanding season helping Erik ten Hag’s side lift the Eredivisie title and the Dutch Cup, with 21 goals and 24 assists in 49 games.

The international has revealed his dream to play for the Gunners and also his admiration for Mesut Ozil.

Ajax reject Man Utd move for Onana

's offer for goalkeeper Andre Onana has been turned down by Ajax, according to Daily Record .

The Red Devils tabled a £35 million deal for Onana amid doubts over the future of David De Gea, but the Dutch champions are not ready to part ways with their first-choice stopper.

Onana recently signed an improved deal that will keep him at the Johan Cruyff Arena until 2022 .

Emery spotted watching Partey

Unai Emery has fueled Arsenal's interest in Thomas Partey after travelling to to watch 's match against on Saturday, claims Daily Cannon .

Following Aaron Ramsey's move to , the Gunners are keen on strengthening their midfield with the international, who was in action for the first 45 minutes at Estadi Ciutat de .

Partey is also attracting interest from Manchester United, and Milan.

Arsenal prepare player-exchange to sign Zaha

Arsenal are prepared to offer Calum Chambers and Reiss Nelson plus cash in a deal to sign star Wilfried Zaha, according to The Sun .

The Ivorian forward is keen on playing Uefa football next season but his £80 million asking price is fending off interests from top clubs.

Unai Emery's side need to win the on May 29 to grant Zaha's wish, and could also offer Chambers, Carl Jenkinson or Reiss Nelson in part-exchange for any deal that would see them pay half of the transfer fee.

Leicester, Sheffield Utd chase Zimbabwe’s Bonne

Premier League and Championship clubs are set to battle for Leyton Orient striker Macauley Bonne, according to TalkSport .

The Zimbabwe international helped the O's win promotion to League Two with 23 league goals in the 2018-19 campaign.

Charlton Athletic, Sunderland, , and are interested in Bonne who is reported to have a £200,000 release clause.

Swansea release Bony

Championship club have released international Wilfried Bony and five other players.

Bony was sent out loan on to Al-Arabi in January where he scored five goals in seven outings in the Stars League.

📝 | We can confirm our retained list following the 2018/19 @SkyBetChamp season.



👉 https://t.co/ZhXPXdBEnG pic.twitter.com/281T9oc8eV — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) May 18, 2019

The 30-year-old’s second stint at the Liberty Stadium was hit by injury and could only manage four goals in 26 appearances.

The Swans released the ex-Manchester City star alongside captain Leroy Fer, Martin Olsson and Luciano Narsingh.