African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Watford's Sarr offered to Newcastle United

Bayer Leverkusen target PSG's Ebimbe

Bayer Leverkusen are plotting a summer bid for Eric-Junior Dina Ebimbe, according to RMC Sport.

The German side tried to sign the Cameroon prospect from Paris Saint-Germain in the January transfer window but were not able to get a deal over the line.

They are ready to return for him ahead of next season and the midfielder does not want to extend his stay in the French capital, but PSG will not let him go cheap.

Premier League teams want Barca youngster Abde

Barcelona winger Ez Abde has caught the attention of clubs from the Premier League, claims Mundo Deportivo.

The 20-year-old joined the club from Hercules last August and has made 10 La Liga appearances.

But his future could lie elsewhere a teams in England and Germany are eyeing him.

Newcastle offered Watford attacker Sarr

Newcastle could sign Ismaila Sarr from Watford this summer, FootballTransfers says.

Sarr's agent met with the Magpies recently to discuss a possible move for the attacker, but Watford are said to be demanding £40 million for him.

Koulibaly and Osimhen futures uncertain

Napoli are still sweating over the future of two of their star players.

Sky Sport in Italy reports that Kalidou Koulibaly and Victor Osimhen could still leave the club this summer.

The Serie A side hopes to convince the defender to stay but has decided they would listen to offers of over €100 million for Osimhen.

Salah tempted by PSG transfer

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is tempted by the prospect of a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain - according to The Telegraph.

The 29-year-old is approaching the final year of his contract at Anfield and has yet to agree an extension with the club.

PSG are among those interested in Salah, who would be open to joining the Ligue 1 champions, but he is also likely to consider a move to Spain if his future at Liverpool cannot be tied up.