African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Tottenham to rival Arsenal for Lamptey

Tottenham to rival Arsenal for Lamptey

Tottenham and Arsenal are ready to rekindle their interest in Brighton right-back Tariq Lamptey, reports Express Sport.

The 21-year-old has only recently returned to action following a long-term injury, but he has attracted plenty of admiring glances in the past and is being lined up as a top target for Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta.

Man Utd interested in Dortmund defender Zagadou

Borussia Dortmund defender Dan-Axel Zagadou is the subject of interest from Manchester United - according to Foot Mercato.

The 22-year-old is set to become a free agent on June 2022 and BVB are struggling to tie him down to fresh terms.

United could move for the Cote d'Ivoire prospect if he leaves Dortmund in the summer, with Ralf Ragnick a keen admirer of the versatile Frenchman.

Arsenal's Balogun closing in on Middlesbrough switch

Folarin Balogun is close to completing a loan move to Middlesbrough, Mirror.co.uk reported.

The England youth international of Nigerian descent has had a shortage of playing time this season, despite starting the first Premier League game of the season at Brentford.

Tuanzebe inches closer to Napoli move

Napoli have agreed on a loan fee worth up to £1m for Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe after his spell at Aston Villa was cut short.

According to Daily Mail, the Italians will pay a further £333,000 should they qualify for the Champions League plus an extra £165,000 if he hits a set amount of appearances.

The DR Congo prospect joined Villa for a third loan spell at the start of the season but following just six appearances now looks to be out of favour following the arrival of new manager Steven Gerrard.

Article continues below

Gourna considers move away from Saint Etienne

St. Etienne midfielder Lucas Gourna has a chance to leave the club in January on loan, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The France youth international of Central African Republic descent has featured in 13 Ligue 1 matches of the 2021-22 campaign.