African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Torino put Aina up for sale

Torino put Aina up for sale

Super Eagles defender Ola Aina has been transfer-listed by Serie A club Torino.

According to Calciomercato, the Maroons are ready to consider any offer for Aina and will accept at least €10 million for any deal in the summer.

Aina completed a permanent switch from Chelsea to Italy in June 2021 and he has made 16 appearances in the Italian top-flight this season.

Barca accelerate move for Milan’s Kessie

Barcelona are working to close a deal to sign AC Milan star Franck Kessie on a free transfer, according to Mundo Deportivo.

The Ivory Coast international is headed for the San Siro exit doors with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Kessie has been in Milan since 2017 and he has played 20 Serie A games this season, with five goals to his name.

Liverpool yet to begin contract talks with Mane

Liverpool are yet to open concrete negotiations with Sadio Mane over his contract renewal, reports Anfield Watch.

The Reds consider Mohamed Salah's situation as a priority and they are working to tie the Egypt star down at the club.

Meanwhile, Mane's deal will run out in June 2023 and he has contributed 13 goals in all competitions so far this campaign.

Man Utd want Osimhen to replace Ronaldo

Napoli star Victor Osimhen has emerged as Manchester United's top target to replace Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Rai Sport via Football Italia, United have approached Osimhen but Napoli are demanding at least €100 million for the Super Eagles striker who has scored 11 goals in 22 appearances across all competitions this season.

Arsenal & Chelsea chasing Olise

Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing Crystal Palace forward Michael Olise, according to the Sun.

The Anglo-Nigerian has been in fine form since he joined Patrick Vieira's side on a five-year deal in July 2021.

With two goals and four assists in the Premier League so far, the 20-year-old could switch homes in the forthcoming months.

Bayo linked with Lazio move

Clermont striker Mohamed Bayo has emerged as an option for Lazio to replace Ciro Immobile, reports Calciomercato.

The Guinea international has produced impressive performances in Ligue 1 this season with 10 goals to his name after 20 matches.

Article continues below

Mourinho targets Bailly reunion

Jose Mourinho is looking to reunite with Manchester United defender Eric Bailly at AS Roma.

Daily Mirror claims the Portuguese coach has turned his attention to the Ivorian centre-back after failing to secure a move for Arsenal’s Granit Xhaka in January.

Bailly who was brought to Old Trafford by Mourinho in 2016, has only played four Premier League matches for the Red Devils this season.