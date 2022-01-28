Newcastle lead race for Dieng

Newcastle United are leading Premier League rivals in the race to sign Marseille striker Bamba Dieng, according to Foot Mercato.

The Senegal international who scored four goals in 14 Ligue 1 games this season has also caught the attention of Crystal Palace, Burnley and West Ham United.

Kessie to snub Tottenham

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is set to snub a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A rivals Inter Milan or Juventus, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.

Kessie will be a free agent at the end of the season when his contract with the Rossoneri expires and it will make him available to many suitors.

Barcelona are also said to be interested in the Ivorian midfielder.

Barca & Juve launch bids for Aubameyang

Barcelona and Juventus are the latest clubs to approach Arsenal with offers to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Athletic reports that the European giants submitted loan bids at the Emirates Stadium but

Earlier this month, Saudi clubs Al Hilal and Al Nassr approached the Gunners with their offers for Aubameyang who has not played for the club since December 6.

Rohr linked with Ghana job

Former Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr is among the candidates lined up to become the next Ghana head coach, reports Ghana Web.

The Black Stars parted ways with Serbia's Milovan Rajevac this week after their early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Africans are reportedly looking at Rohr who managed the Super Eagles for five years and guided them to the 2018 Fifa World Cup and a third-place finish at the 2019 Afcon.

Lyon want Skhiri to fill midfield

Tunisia midfielder Ellyes Skhiri has emerged as Lyon's replacement for Newcastle-bound Bruno Guimaraes.

Foot Mercato claims the transfer of the 26-year-old from Cologne might be complicated because the Bundesliga do not plan to lose one of their key players who has scored seven goals in all competitions this January.

Spurs pushing for Amrabat deal

Tottenham Hotspur have offered Giovani Lo Ceslo to Fiorentina in an effort to snap Morocco's Sofyan Amrabat, according to Alfredo Pedulla.

Antonio Conte is looking to bring Amrabat to reinforce his midfield options with Amrabat before the close of the transfer window on Monday.

Newcastle target Napoli star Osimhen

Newcastle United are targeting a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Magpies consider Osimhen who has scored nine goals for Luciano Spalletti's side this season as an option to boost their frontline after they missed out on Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

However, Napoli are said to be demanding nothing less than £60 million for the Super Eagles star who moved to Italy from Lille in 2020.

Imbula offered to Bordeaux

Bordeaux have been offered a chance to sign former Marseille and Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula.

According to Foot Mercato, the Girondins are yet to respond to the offer with the Portimonense star set to run out of contract in June.

The DR Congo international has played 14 games for the Portuguese club in this campaign and he is reportedly attracting interest from Adana Demirspor as well.