African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Newcastle United target Napoli star Osimhen

Newcastle target Napoli star Osimhen

Newcastle United are targeting a move for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.

The Magpies consider Osimhen who has scored nine goals for Luciano Spalletti's side this season as an option to boost their frontline after they missed out on Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

However, Napoli are said to be demanding nothing less than £60 million for the Super Eagles star who moved to Italy from Lille in 2020.

Amad Diallo to join Rangers on loan

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo is set to join Scottish champions Rangers on loan until the end of the 2021-22 season, reports BBC Sport.

The Ivory Coast international has struggled for playing time at Old Trafford this season, with just an appearance under his belt so far.

The 19-year-old's move to Ibrox comes with no purchase option.

Premier League duo make contact for Senegal's Dieng

West Ham United and Crystal Palace have made enquiry about the availability of Marseille striker Bamba Dieng this month.

According to RMC Sport, the Ligue 1 club are ready to sell the 21-year-old if their £8 million price tag is met.

Dieng has scored four goals in the French top-flight this season and he also has a goal to his name at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Imbula offered to Bordeaux

Bordeaux have been offered a chance to sign former Marseille and Stoke City midfielder Giannelli Imbula.

According to Foot Mercato, the Girondins are yet to respond to the offer with the Portimonense star set to run out of contract in June.

The DR Congo international has played 14 games for the Portuguese club in this campaign and he is reportedly attracting interest from Adana Demirspor as well.

Kessie agrees terms with Barcelona

Franck Kessie has reached a verbal agreement with Barcelona ahead of a free transfer in the summer, according to TV Dello Sport.

The Ivory Coast midfielder will run out of contract at AC Milan at the end of the season and the Blaugrana are said to be ahead in the transfer chase but there is no signature yet.

Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were reportedly interested in the 25-year-old.

AC Milan in talks with Man Utd for Bailly

AC Milan are in negotiations with Manchester United for the loan signing of Eric Bailly until the end of the 2021-22 campaign, according to Foot Mercato.

With Simon Kjaer and Fikayo Tomori out injured, the Rossoneri see Bailly as an option to reinforce their defensive set-up.

The Ivorian centre-back, who has over two years left on his contract at Old Trafford, has played just 218 minutes of football in four Premier League appearances this season.

Spurs considering Amrabat move

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a move for Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat before the close of the January transfer window, reports Calciomercato.

Amrabat has struggled for form in Florence this season, with just a start in 11 Serie A appearances so far.

The 25-year-old is currently with Morocco at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.