African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Napoli's Koulibaly keen on Barcelona move

Barcelona must seal Koulibaly deal by mid-July

Kalidou Koulibaly has his heart set on a move to Barcelona but the club have just around a month to conclude negotiations with Napoli.

Barca will need a few weeks to sort out their financial situation before they can work out a deal, but Koulibaly has promised he will join Napoli's pre-season preparations in mid-July if no progress has been made.

Marseille join Celtic & Sevilla in Touba chase

Marseille are the latest team to show interest in Algeria international Ahmed Touba, according to

The likes of Celtic, Sevilla and Bayer Leverkusen, among others, have been tracking the 24-year-old centre-back who is currently at Dutch side RKC Waalwijk.

AC Milan snub Trabzonspor offer for Ballo-Toure

Turkish giants Trabzonspor have made a €3 million offer for AC Milan's Fode Ballo-Toure, according to

However, Milan have made clear that it will take a significantly higher bid to convince them to let the Senegal international go this summer.

Choupo-Moting considers Bayern exit

Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting is reportedly considering leaving Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich for Qatar, as per .

Choupo-Moting, whose contract runs until 2023, joined the Bundesliga giants on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020 as Robert Lewandowski’s back-up.

The 33-year-old Indomitable Lions star has featured 57 times for the Bavarians and scored 18 goals.

His reported exit comes as speculation is rife that Bayern Munich are keen to lure Liverpool’s Sadio Mane to beef up their attacking department. With the expected departure of Lewandowski, a gaping gap could be left in the club’s striking force.

Tottenham considering move for Udogie

Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing Nigerian prospect Destiny Udogie.

The 19-year-old spent a loan season – from Hellas Verona - with Udinese last season and predominantly played at left-back as he featured in 35 Seria A games.

Should the move happen eventually, it will put Sergio Reguilon’s future at the North London club in more doubt.