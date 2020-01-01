African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Ivory Coast winger Diallo gets Italian passport ahead of Man Utd move

are prepared to sign Amada Diallo in January after the winger received his Italian passport during in the week, which will help him secure a work permit in the UK.

According to Sky Sports, the Red Devils see the Ivory Coast-born forward as an alternative to Jadon Sancho and a £37.2 million deal had been agreed between the two clubs in October.

Diallo, 18, made his debut in 2019 against and he also opened his goal account in the fixture which ended in a 7-0 victory.

Madrid join in Bissouma chase

are set to challenge Liverpool for the signing of and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, reports Defensa Central.

The Spanish giants are said to considering the Mali international, who is under contract until June 2023, as a cheaper option to Manchester United's Paul Pogba and starlet Eduardo Camavinga.

DR Congo still chasing Wan-Bissaka

The Democratic Republic of Congo are still hoping Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka will ditch for them.

The Times revealed that representatives from the African country are in contact with the 23-year-old who is still eligible to play for either the or the Three Lions.

He was handed his maiden invitation to the England senior team in August 2019 but he opted out due to injury, and he is yet to be considered again by Gareth Southgate.

A few months ago, Wan-Bissaka dropped a hint on his international future after replacing the England flag with DR Congo’s on his Instagram profile.