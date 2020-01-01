African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Inter Milan to offer Perisic in swap deal for Partey

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Milan to offer Perisic in swap deal for Partey

Inter Milan are set to rival in the race to sign midfielder Thomas Partey.

According to AS, the outfit are ready to offer winger Ivan Perisic as a makeweight in a deal that could reduce Partey's €50 million asking price.

Apart from Arsenal and Inter Milan, the international is reportedly attracting interest from and PSG, and he is said to have rejected a new contract at Atletico.

Daka doesn't want Spurs move

Zambia star Patson Daka will not be leaving this summer amid interest from Hotspur.

Evening Standard reported that Daka's representatives have informed the Premier League outfit of the 21-year-old's intention to remain with the Austrian champions.

Aubameyang set to sign new Arsenal contract

Pierre-Emerick is expected to sign a new three-year contract at Arsenal, Sky Sports reports.

The new deal will make the Gabonese star usurp Mesut Ozil as the club's highest paid player after his starring performances in the last two seasons.

Aubameyang who joined Arsenal from in 2018, has entered the final year of his contract.

interested in Harit

Atalanta are interested in strengthening their attacking options with the signing of 04 winger Amine Harit, according to Sky Italia.

The playmaker is said to be available for €20 million but Atalanta are yet to reach an agreement with his club.

Spurs keen on Diallo

Tottenham Hotspur are targeting a move for Metz striker Habib Diallo this summer, via Sports Lens.

Spurs want Diallo to be a long-term back-up to Harry Kane in Jose Mourinho's team. Last season, the international scored 12 goals in 26 matches.

eyeing Mahrez swoop

Real Madrid are considering a move for winger Riyad Mahrez this summer, claims Foot Mercato.

Mahrez is seen as a potential replacement for Gareth Bale at the Santiago Bernabeu and a bid will be submitted only if the international leaves Zinedine Zidane's team this summer.

The Algerian playmaker joined Man City on a five-year-deal in 2018.