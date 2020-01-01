African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Goztepe interested in Andre Ayew deal

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Man Utd to offer Bailly in swap deal for Torres

are planning to include Eric Bailly in a deal to sign £60m-rated centre-back Pau Torres, according to Teamtalk.

Bailly left Villarreal in 2016 to join Jose Mourinho's Red Devils but after his bright start, the Ivorian defender suffered a number of injuries which has left his career at Old Trafford in the balance.

The 26-year-old is said to be available with Phil Jones if Villarreal will consider his permanent or temporary return as a sweetener in any Torres' deal.

More teams

monitoring Nigerian striker

club Lyon have set their sights on a Nigerian striker in .

Le10Sport claims Lagos-born star Aiyegun Tosin is a target for Rudi Garcia's side but they are yet to make a move ahead of the January transfer window.

The FC Zurich forward has scored a goal after five appearances in the Swiss top-flight this season and he joins 's Algerian attacker Islam Slimani in Les Gones' wanted list.

Article continues below

Goztepe interested in Andre Ayew deal

Goztepe have held positive preliminary transfer talks with representatives of captain Andre Ayew, according to Fotomac.

The 30-year-old has been one of the outstanding players in Steve Cooper's side this campaign with six goals with 14 appearances in the Championship.

Ayew spent the 2018-19 season in the Turkish Super Lig with where he scored five goals after 29 games during his loan stint from Swansea.