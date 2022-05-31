African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Feyenoord risk losing Dessers

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

West Ham willing to sell Diop

West Ham are willing to sell Issa Diop in the summer transfer window - according to the Evening Standard.

The 25-year-old only has a year left on his contract and has slipped out of favour under David Moyes.

Lazio are interested in a deal for Diop, who has also been strongly linked with Manchester United in recent years.

Lagha snubs Bundesliga interest to sign Lyon deal

Yannis Lagha has turned down interest from teams in the Bundesliga to sign a professional contract at Lyon, L'Equipe reports.

The 17-year-old Algeria prospect striker will sign a three-year contract with options for two additional years.



Feyenoord & Dessers can't reach agreement

Feyenoord are in danger of losing Cyriel Dessers this summer.

The Rotterdam side have an option to buy the attacker on a permanent basis for €4 million after an impressive spell on loan from Genk.

But the player and club have not been able to reach an agreement over his salary, Rijnmond reports and he could end up somewhere else.



Chelsea interested in Hakimi

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are monitoring Achraf Hakimi's situation at Paris Saint-Germain.

They were interested in the Moroccan right-back last summer but lost out to PSG, who bought him from Inter Milan for around £60 million.



'Liverpool shouldn't increase Salah contract offer'

Liverpool have been warned against increasing their offer to extend Mohamed Salah's contract.

Former Reds goalkeeper David James believes it is not in the club's interests to offer him a bigger deal.

