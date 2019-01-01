African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Chelsea monitoring Villarreal star Chukwueze

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

monitoring Chuwkueze

Following the suspension of their transfer ban, star Samuel Chukwueze has emerged as a target for Chelsea ahead of the January transfer window.

Marca reports that the Blues are closely monitoring the progress of the forward who has contributed three goals and an assist in this season.

Chukwueze joins 's Wilfried Zaha in the list of options and his buyout clause of €60 million would not be a challenge for Frank Lampard, who reportedly has more than €175 million for the winter.

10 clubs submit offers for ’s Boli

Ivory Coast forward Yohan Boli is set to leave Sint-Truiden next month with over 10 clubs tabling concrete offers for his services, according to Belgian outlet DH Media.

Apart from , and Hove Albion, , clubs in , , and have also submitted bids for the 26-year-old, who has scored 10 goals in 17 Belgian Jupiler League games this term.

Boli's contract is expected to expire at the end of the season and Sint-Truiden are demanding between €2-3 million.

to keep Iheanacho in January

Leicester City will hold on to Kelechi Iheanacho in January despite his limited playing time this season, according to the Telegraph.

Premier League rivals Crystal Palace and are said to be interested in taking the Super Eagles attacker on loan until the end of the season.

The 23-year-old has notched in two goals and two assists in the three Premier League outings this season.

He also has two goals in two appearances.