African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Bayern Munich and Ajax eye Nigeria prodigy Prince Amos

Man Utd & Newcastle vying for Osimhen

Manchester United and Newcastle are vying for the signature of Napoli striker Victor Osimhen - according to Calciomercato.

Both clubs could move for the 23-year-old this summer, with the Partenopei having accepted that the Premier League is his most likely next destination.

Napoli won't let Osimhen leave for a cut-price fee, however, as they seek to get at least €100 million (£85m/$106m) for a prized asset.

Bayern Munich sign Mazraoui from Ajax

Bayern Munich have sealed the signing of Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax.

Kicker claims the German giants have struck a deal with the full-back, who will join in a free transfer this summer, signing a contract that runs until 2026.

Two European giants want Nigeria prodigy Amos

Nigeria youth international Prince Amos is attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Ajax, GOAL reports.

The 16-year-old winger - who plays for Ibadan based side Tripple 44 Academy - boasts of lightning pace, good dribbling skills and precision in front of goal and could be offered a huge step up in his footballing career from Nigeria to either of the two European giants.

"It is true that our boy could join either Ajax or Bayern Munich before September, however, we will be careful before deciding on his destination," his representative Jimoh Olayemi told GOAL.

"Amos travelled to Belgium last month to train with a top-flight side and at the moment we are putting hands on deck to ensure he moves to a good club in Europe where he would continue his development in the beautiful game.

Liverpool set to re-open Mane contract talks

Liverpool plan to re-open talks with Sadio Mane over his future at the end of the season, amid reports of interest in the Senegal star from both Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Mane is due to enter the final year of his Reds contract this summer, and negotiations over an extension have so far yet to reach a successful conclusion.

Toure set for Spurs talks

Yaya Toure is to hold talks with Tottenham this month over the possibility of a coaching role at the club, reports the Standard.

The former Manchester City midfielder has been working with the club's U18s while he studies for his coaching badges.

He is now on the brink of earning his Uefa A licence and is seeking a full-time position, with the North London side considering offering him a role on the coaching staff.

Man Utd ask about Reims striker Ekitike

Manchester United have, according to ESPN, asked about the potential availability of Reims striker Hugo Ekitike.

The Red Devils are, however, set to face competition for the highly-rated 19-year-old from Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Newcastle.