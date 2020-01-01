African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Bayern Munich show interest in Brighton's Lamptey

Donsah close to joining Rizespor

Godfred Donsah is on the verge of leaving to join Turkish club Rizespor on loan, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

The midfielder who spent last season on loan in with Cercle Brugge, has struggled for playing time in over the last two years.

Donsah moved to Bologna in 2016 and he has two years remaining on his contract.

Bayern show interest in Lamptey

European champions are interested in signing and Hove Albion full-back Tariq Lamptey.

According to Sport 1, Brighton are demanding £23 million for the player of Ghanaian descent but Bayern want to land him for £14m.

19-year-old Lamptey has made an impressive start to the 2020-21 Premier League season with eye-catching performances on the flanks.

enter talks for Slimani

Lyon have opened negotiations with Islam Slimani over a potential return to , reports RMC Sport.

Slimani who is in the final 12 months of his contract at , is deemed surplus to requirements by Brendan Rodgers and might be released before the close of the transfer window next week.

He spent the last campaign on loan at where he returned eight goals in 18 Ligue 1 matches.

identify Mendy successor

Rennes have made Edouard Mendy's international teammate Alfred Gomis their priority to replace the new goalkeeper.

L'Equipe via Le 10 Sport claims Rennes and have agreed a transfer of €16 million for Gomis but some details are yet to be settled.