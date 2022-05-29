African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Barcelona remain keen on landing Napoli's Koulibaly

GOAL brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

'Liverpool shouldn't increase Salah contract offer'

Liverpool have been warned against increasing their offer to extend Mohamed Salah's contract.

Former Reds goalkeeper David James believes it is not in the club's interests to offer him a bigger deal.

Barca make Koulibaly top priority

Barcelona are determined to sign Kalidou Koulibaly this summer, says Sport.

The Camp Nou side are in the market for a new central defender and he is their top priority, with Napoli open to selling for around €30 million.



Man Utd turn attention towards Kone

Manchester United remain keen on Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, but L’Equipe claims that attention is being turned towards Borussia Monchengladbach star Manu Kone as a possible alternative.

The 21-year-old - who is eligible to represent Cote d'Ivoire at senior level - boasts bags of potential and may be targeted by the Red Devils as a shrewd addition for the present and future.



Brighton plot bid for Man Utd defender Tuanzebe

DR Congo prospect Axel Tuanzebe has spent time on loan at Aston Villa and Napoli in 2021-22, but he could be making a permanent move this summer.

That is because Football Insider report that Brighton are ready to make a move for the 24-year-old Manchester United defender.

Bayern hopeful over Mane deal

Bayern Munich remain hopeful of signing Sadio Mane this summer and believe the Liverpool forward is keen on a move to the German champions, reports Bild.

The 30-year-old was coy about his future when asked by reporters on Tuesday, saying he would reveal all after Saturday's Champions League final, but a potential move to Germany is very much on the cards.

PSG are also believed to be monitoring the situation but the cost of Kylian Mbappe's new deal may mean they will drop out of the race for the Senegal international, leaving the path clear for Bayern.