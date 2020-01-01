African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Barcelona keen on Ndidi

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

seriously interested in Ndidi

Barcelona are interested in signing combative midfielder Wilfred Ndidi in the summer.

Don Balon claims Quique Setien is keen to strengthen his midfield options with the international, who has established himself as one of the top tacklers in the Premier League in the last two seasons.

Ndidi is said to be valued at around €35 million and Setien wants him no matter what.

interested in Kwadwo Asamoah

club Hoffenheim are considering a move for out-of-favour Milan utility player Kwadwo Asamoah, according to reports.

Fitness issues have limited Asamoah to 11 appearances in Antonio Conte's team this season and he has dropped down the pecking order.

Aside from Hoffenheim, Inter Milan's rivals and , as well as are also interested in signing the 31-year-old international.

Madrid to offer Hakimi new long-term contract

are set to offer Achraf Hakimi a long-term contract this summer that will keep him at the club until 2025, Mundo Deportivo claims.

The Moroccan full-back is currently on a two-year loan at where he has made key contributions in the defence and attacking area.

Dortmund have the option to make Hakimi's stay permanent but Madrid want to trigger an extension with his current deal at the club set to expire in June 2021.

want summer move for Bernard Mensah

Besiktas are hoping to lure Bernard Mensah away from Turkish Super Lig rivals Kayserispor, Football Ghana has reported.

The Black Eagles have held talks with Kasyserispor over a swap deal for the 25-year-old Ghanaian, who has contributed three goals and eight assists in 20 league games this season.

Mensah returned to from last summer and he still has two years left on his contract.