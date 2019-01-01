African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Arsenal to launch £40m bid plus Xhaka for Ndidi

to launch player-plus-cash offer for Ndidi

Arsenal are planning to make an offer of £40 million and Granit Xhaka to lure 's Wilfred Ndidi away from , according to Leicester Live.

The Gunners have been struggling in the Premier League this season and the Super Eagles midfielder has emerged as an option that could protect their leaky defence.

Ndidi has established himself as one of the best tacklers in the Premier League and he signed a new deal that will keep him at the King Power Stadium until 2024 in August.

want Gueye in January

PSG midfielder Idrissa Gueye has emerged as a target for Chelsea ahead of the January transfer window, with the Premier League ready to raid the leaders.

Gueye only moved to Paris in the summer but according to Le 10 Sport, the international joins Julian Draxler on the Blues' radar as they look to reinforce their squad next month.

Ghoulam to join on loan

full-back Faouzi Ghoulam is closing in on a temporary move from to Marseille.

Mercato365 reported that the two clubs have a loan deal that will keep Ghoulam on the French city after struggling for game time in the Italian top-flight this season.

The 28-year-old previously played in for , and he is set to become the first Algerian to play for Marseille since 2009 after Karim Ziani.

Milan not interested in Elneny

are not interested in signing Arsenal loanee Mohamed Elneny despite his father's claims of 'advanced talks' with the outfit.

On Thursday, Elneny's father, Nasser, said his son who is a season-long loan at could move to the San Siro in January, but the Rossoneri are believed to be in the market for a midfielder with other attributes.

According to reports in , the international was offered to Milan as he seeks a permanent move away from Arsenal.