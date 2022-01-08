African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: AC Milan’s Kessie in talks with Real Madrid

Kessie in talks with Real Madrid

AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie is in talks with Real Madrid over joining them on a free transfer in June.

El Nacional reports that Los Blancos president Florentino Perez sent representatives to Milan to secure a pre-contract agreement with the Ivory Coast star before leaving for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Kessie's contract with Milan is expected to expire at the end of the 2021-22 season and he is also reported to be attracting interest from Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

Bissouma on Aston Villa's radar

Aston Villa are interested in signing Brighton & Hove Albion's Yves Bissouma as he enters the final 18 months of his contract, according to Sky Sports.

Steven Gerrard wants the Mali midfielder as his second January signing following the loan arrival of Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona.

Bissouma, 25, joined Brighton from Lille in July 2018 and he has played in 14 Premier League matches this season.

Kayembe completes move to Watford

Watford have announed the signing of Edo Kayembe on a four-and-a-half-year contract from KAS Eupen.

The DR Congo international is the third African star to complete a move to Vicarage Road in January, after Ivory Coast's Hassane Kamara who moved from Nice and Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye who signed a five-and-a-half-year deal in November but he will spend the remainder of the season at Sparta Rotterdam.

Barcelona and Bayern eye Naby Keita

Barcelona and Bayern Munich are both eyeing a move for Guinea international and Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita - according to El Nacional.

Roma and Milan have also been linked with the 26-year-old, but Barca are thought to be in pole position to secure his signature at this stage.

Keita is open to a move away from Anfield amid a lack of regular minutes, despite still having 18 months left to run on his contract.

Arsenal make Aubameyang available to rivals

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal have made a number of European rivals aware that they are open to offers to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the winter window.

A Gabon international striker has been frozen out of the Gunners fold of late following a breach of club discipline and could be moved on if a suitable offer is tabled.

Brighton & Palace chasing Arsenal's Nketiah

Brighton and Crystal Palace are chasing the signature of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah - according to The Sun.

Both clubs want to sign the 22-year-old in the winter window, which is the last chance for the Gunners to cash in as he approaches the end of his contract.

Bayer Leverkusen are also interested in Nketiah, who is open to a move in search of more regular minutes.