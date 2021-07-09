African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Mourinho targets Bailly reunion at Roma

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Mourinho targets Bailly reunion at Roma

Jose Mourinho is looking to work with Eric Bailly at Roma.

Sun Sport claims the Portuguese coach wants the 27-year-old to boost his defensive options in the Serie A club after he struggled for playing time at Old Trafford last season.

Mourinho made Bailly his first signing at United following a move from Villarreal in 2016.

Montpellier set sights on Bahoken

Montpellier have shown interest in signing Cameroon striker Stephane Bahoken from Ligue 1 rivals Angers, according to L’Equipe .

The 29-year-old has just a year left on his contract at Angers and he is also attracting interest from Turkish Super Lig club Rizespor, MLS club Nashville.

Bahoken scored six goals and provided two assists in 30 Ligue 1 appearances last season.

Lokonga set for Arsenal medical

Arsenal have agreed a deal worth up to £18 million to sign Albert Sambi Lokonga from Anderlecht, Goal understands.

The Gunners are set to pay an initial fee believed to be around £15m for the DR Congo descent but it will increase due to several add-ons that will be included in the final deal.

The medical is expected to take place in Belgium to help get the transfer finalised in time.

AC Milan to raise Kessie offer

AC Milan are set to raise their offer for the renewal of Franck Kessie, according to Gazzetta dello Sport .

Kessie has a year to go in his current deal and he is demanding a salary of €6 million to extend his stay at San Siro Stadium.

The Ivorian midfielder has established himself as a key player in the Rossoneri set-up and he scored 13 goals with four assists in the Serie A last season.

Schalke 04 to release Harit

Schalke 04 are considering the option to release Amine Harit as they prepare for life in the German second division.

According to reports , the Royal Blues are mulling over their financial situation and the Morocco international is among the three players they want to release.

Harit provided two goals and five assists in their underwhelming top-flight campaign later term and he has been at Schalke since 2017.

Lyon reject Leeds’ offer for Cornet

Lyon have knocked back a €12 million bid from Leeds United for Ivory Coast’s Maxwel Cornet, according to Olympique et Lyonnais .

The Premier League club are keen on signing the 24-year-old who contributed five assists and two goals in Ligue 1 last season.

Lyon, however, are demanding a higher offer for Cornet who is tied to the Groupama Stadium until June 2023.

No concrete offer from Chelsea for Tapsoba

Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Edmond Tapsoba is yet to receive a concrete transfer offer amid interest from Premier League clubs.

Metro claims the Burkina Faso international is attracting interest from Chelsea and Arsenal but he will spend the 2021-22 season in the Bundesliga.

Koulibaly set for talks about Napoli future

Kalidou Koulibaly is planning to meet Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis to discuss his future at the club.

According to Football Italia , the Senegal defender's representatives will meet De Laurentiis in the coming weeks to decide his next path.

Koulibaly arrived in Naples in 2014 and he has established himself as one of their key players with 283 competitive appearances under his belt.

Spalleti to assess Nigeria’s Folorunsho

Napoli new manager Luciano Spalleti is set to evaluate Nigerian descent Michael Folorunsho in the first phase of the club's pre-season training at Dimaro.

Corriere dello Sport via Calcio Napoli 24 reports the 23-year-old is keen on playing top-flight football and he is attracting interest from Lecce and Reggina.

Folorunsho has been in Naples since 2019 but he is yet to play for the Partenopei having spent the last two seasons on loan in the lower divisions with Reggina and Bari.

Marseille make contact with Boga’s representatives

Marseille have intensified their pursuit of Sassuolo midfield star Jeremie Boga.

According to Foot Mercato , Marseille sporting director Pablo Longoria held a meeting with the Ivorian's representative in the French city.

Boga has two years left on his contract at Sassuolo and the Serie A club is said to be demanding €20-25 million for the release of the 24-year-old who contributed four goals and two assists last season.

AC Milan put Ziyech talks on hold

AC Milan have suspended talks with Chelsea over the signings of Hakim Ziyech and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

La Gazzetta dello Sport via Football Italia claims the Rossoneri are seeking other transfer options as they consider Chelsea’s economic demands as too high.

Milan have Ziyech on their watchlist alongside Real Madrid's Isco and Ajax's Dusan Tadic as potential replacements for Hakan Calhanoglu who left to join their city rivals Inter Milan last month.

Al Ahly striker set for Ligue 2 loan

Al Ahly striker Aliou Badji is set to join Ligue 2 club Amiens on a season-long loan for the 2021-22 season, according to KingFut .

The Senegalese striker has found it difficult to cement a place in Pitso Mosimane's team since his arrival from Rapid Vienna in January 2020 and he is working on a return to Europe.

Amiens will also have the option to make the 23-year-old’s move permanent after he spent the last six months in the Turkish Super Lig with MKE Ankaragucu.

Awoniyi edging closer to Liverpool exit

Liverpool are close to offloading Nigeria striker Taiwo Awoniyi on a permanent deal, according to Liverpool Echo .

The Reds are set to cash in on the 23-year-old who is attracting interest from a number of clubs this summer.

Since he moved to Anfield in August 2015, Awoniyi has not played a competitive game due to work permit issues, and he has been loaned out seven times.

Anderlecht sign TP Mazembe teenage star

Belgian First Division A club Anderlecht have confirmed the signing of Isaac Tshibangu on a three-year deal from Tout Puissant Mazembe.

The 18-year-old is expected to continue his development in Belgium after contributing nine goals with four assists in 44 games for Les Corbeaux.

At the age of 16, Tshibangu made his debut for the DR Congo international team in a 3-2 friendly loss to Rwanda in September 2019.

Liverpool monitoring Bissouma

Liverpool have their sights set on Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma as they seek a replacement for departed Gini Wijnaldum.

According to Liverpool Echo , Bissouma is among the players on the Reds’ watchlist alongside Ajax’s 19-year-old midfielder Ryan Gravenberch.

Bissouma is reportedly a subject of transfer interest from Premier League rivals after he ended the 2020-21 season as the second-best tackler.

Newcastle's move for Lemina hits dead end

Mario Lemina's reported switch to Newcastle United has fallen through because of his age.

Daily Mail reports that the Magpies owner Mike Ashley is reluctant to pay a fee of around £4 million for the Gabon international who will turn 28 in September.

Lemina has apparently fallen out of favour at St Mary's Stadium having spent the last two seasons on loan from the club, but the Saints have no interest in a swap deal.

Onyeka closing in on Brentford switch

Brentford have agreed a deal with FC Midtjylland midfielder Nigeria midfielder Frank Onyeka.

Sky Sports reports that the newly-promoted Premier League club has started working on his work permit in England and the 23-year-old will likely have his medicals in Denmark.

Brentford and FC Midtjylland are owned by Matthew Benham.

Keita Balde offers himself to Inter Milan

Monaco loanee Keita Balde is targeting a reunion with Simone Inzaghi at Inter Milan, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport via Transfermarket Web .

The Senegal winger spent the 2018-19 season at San Siro Stadium and he is keen on a return to link up with his former Lazio coach.

Balde, who left Lazio for Monaco in 2017, spent the last campaign on loan at Sampdoria where he scored seven goals in 25 Serie A matches.