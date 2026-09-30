The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has set a date for the hearing over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final, a case that pits the Senegalese Football Federation against the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation.

CAS confirmed in an official statementon Wednesday that the hearing will take place on 8 October at the court's headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Senegal lodged their appeal on 25 March 2026 against a CAF decision that declared them the losers of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final by withdrawal, recording Morocco as 3-0 winners of the match.

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The Senegalese Football Federation want CAF's decision overturned and their national team declared champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to CAS, the parties did not agree to fast-track the proceedings, so the case is following the ordinary timeline set out in the court's rules. Neither side requested a public hearing, which means the session will be held behind closed doors.

Once the hearing concludes, the arbitration panel will begin its deliberations. CAS confirmed no date has been set for the final decision, and stressed the ruling will not come on the day of the session itself.

CAS also warned against the spread of false information online about the case, insisting that the only official details are those released through its own channels.

The arbitration panel

The session is scheduled to begin at 9:30am and wrap up in the afternoon. CAS added: "Representatives of the Senegalese Football Federation and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation will attend in person in Lausanne. As for CAF, it will be represented by its lawyers".

Three arbitrators make up the panel: Gérald Simon of France as president, Italy's Luigi Fumagalli and Germany's Ulrich Haas.

"The parties have agreed that the proceedings will be conducted in French", the court went on, noting that any further announcement on the case will be published on its website.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title could become the first in the continent's history to be decided in a courtroom. It follows an extraordinary final marked by tension and controversial incidents.



