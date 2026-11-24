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Another twist in the Africa Cup of Nations dispute: The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has restored the title to on-field winners Senegal, ruling against Morocco.

The three judges reached their decision "unanimously", a statement said on Tuesday. The ruling overturned a March decision by the appeals committee of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

CAS concluded "that the referee's decision to continue or abandon the match fell ultimately within his sole authority", the ruling said: "By blowing his whistle to restart the match, the referee indicated that the conditions for it to continue had been met." It was "beyond doubt that the effects of the referee's decision were confined exclusively to the field of play". The referee had therefore made "no error of law".

CAF's appeals committee had previously overturned Senegal's 1-0 victory in the final in Morocco's capital, Rabat, and awarded the hosts a 3-0 win. The Senegalese football federation then took the case to CAS. The unprecedented legal dispute followed chaotic scenes during the final on 18 January . Morocco can still take the case to the Swiss Federal Supreme Court. It would consider procedural questions, not the substance of the case.

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An alleged incident from before the CAS ruling, reported by the Moroccan federation, now takes on added significance. According to a source close to the Moroccan federation, one of the three CAS judges on the case allegedly spoke by phone on Sunday with Senegalese federation president Abdoulaye Fall. If the call did take place, it could call that judge's impartiality into question.

Several Senegal players, including former Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane, temporarily left the pitch shortly before the end to protest against a controversial penalty awarded to Morocco at 0-0 . Some Senegalese supporters also tried to storm the pitch. Play stopped for almost 20 minutes before Senegal's players returned and the match resumed. Morocco missed the penalty. Pape Gueye then scored in extra time to give Senegal a 1-0 win.

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In March, CAF overturned the match result. Senegal's football federation (FSF) called the decision "the most blatant administrative robbery in the history of our sport" and took the case to CAS. CAS has now upheld Senegal's 1-0 victory on the pitch.