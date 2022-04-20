Leeds United legend Radebe believes in Bafana Bafana's Afcon qualification chances

Former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe feels the current team is “capable of qualifying” for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Bafana were on Tuesday drawn in Group K alongside Morocco, Zimbabwe and Liberia in the bid to book a ticket for the tournament to be hosted by Ivory Coast.

As he analyses South Africa’s opponents, Radebe admits the team has not been consistent but has “a good chance to do so.”

“For me, I think it is a good draw. Obviously everyone now we are looking at that we will face Morocco which is a challenge, yes,” Radebe tools SABC Sport.

“But for us to be able to compete, we have to beat Morocco, Zimbabwe and Liberia just to state our intentions because, obviously, we haven’t been doing so well.

“To be honest we haven’t been that consistent to be able to compete at this level. So I think this is a good chance to do so. I even say we are capable of qualifying.”

South Africa has previously met Morocco seven times, winning two matches, drawing thrice and losing twice.

Against Liberia, only two previous confrontations exist between the two sides with Bafana recording a victory and a draw in the bid to qualify for the 2002 Afcon finals.

Bafana have clashed against Zimbabwe on close to 20 occasions with the last match between the two sides being a 1-0 win in November 2021 in the failed bid to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

The World Cup qualifiers were coach Hugo Broos' first tournament he attempted to guide Bafana to and his assistant Helman Mkhalele learnt lessons that they want to apply in the Afcon qualifiers.

“It is important that we make use of each and every goalscoring opportunity,” Mkhalele told SABC Sport.

“By scoring more goals it becomes easier for us when we go and play the away games. I would say if you remember when we went to play in Ghana, had we scored more goals here at home against Ethiopia and Zimbabwe, I believe that would have increased our chances of qualifying for the World Cup.”

In Bafana’s recent games their attacking frailties have been the most-talked-about point.