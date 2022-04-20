Africa Cup of Nations Draw: Bafana Bafana fans fear another heartbreak
The draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was conducted on Tuesday and South Africa were drawn in Group K.
They will meet Morocco, Zimbabwe and Liberia in their quest to qualify for the tournament to be staged in Ivory Coast.
Morocco are familiar opponents for Bafana Bafana, with the latest meeting between the two teams being in a group stage match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Their northern neighbours Zimbabwe have become their arch-rivals in international football, but there have been just two meetings against Liberia, with the last one dating back to 2001.
Bafana's path to Ivory Coast could turn out to be easier if Zimbabwe, who are suspended by Fifa, are withdrawn from the qualifiers in the event they do not put their house in order at least two weeks before the qualifiers kick off.
With Bafana having missed out on the last Afcon edition in Cameroon, then failure to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup and then the recent 5-0 defeat by France in an international friendly match, it appears South Africa fans have lost faith in their team.
The social media reaction to Tuesday's draw generally gave Hugo Broos' men little chance of making it to Ivory Coast.
While Bafana could be forgiven for losing to continental powerhouses Morocco, a lot of fans are wary of Zimbabwe.
A strong rivalry has always existed between South Africa and the Warriors who are regarded as tricky opponents who could upset Bafana.
Then it came down to Broos' team selection of his Bafana squad.
The Belgian has regularly sparked outcries whenever he picks his squad, notably the omission of certain Mamelodi Sundowns players.
But a few have faith in Bafana Bafana and are giving the team a chance of qualifying for Ivory Coast 2023.
Now that Bafana know their opponents on the road to Ivory Coast, do you think they stand a good chance of qualifying for Afcon? Let us know in comments below.