The draw for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations was conducted on Tuesday and South Africa were drawn in Group K.

They will meet Morocco, Zimbabwe and Liberia in their quest to qualify for the tournament to be staged in Ivory Coast.

Morocco are familiar opponents for Bafana Bafana, with the latest meeting between the two teams being in a group stage match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Their northern neighbours Zimbabwe have become their arch-rivals in international football, but there have been just two meetings against Liberia, with the last one dating back to 2001.

Bafana's path to Ivory Coast could turn out to be easier if Zimbabwe, who are suspended by Fifa, are withdrawn from the qualifiers in the event they do not put their house in order at least two weeks before the qualifiers kick off.

With Bafana having missed out on the last Afcon edition in Cameroon, then failure to qualify for the 2022 Fifa World Cup and then the recent 5-0 defeat by France in an international friendly match, it appears South Africa fans have lost faith in their team.

The social media reaction to Tuesday's draw generally gave Hugo Broos' men little chance of making it to Ivory Coast.

Bafana Bafana will embarass us in that Group K. It's fine though, we're used to it 😭 pic.twitter.com/tcXyfNxuoW — Kapricorn. (@Mack_Iva_) April 19, 2022

We all know what will happen pic.twitter.com/z7YYzgaFXp — LadyK (@kemmistory) April 19, 2022

I have always promised not to talk about Bafana Bafana every time they disappoint, but it's a cliche. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/VB694G5nvb — Sithembele Ndum-ndum (@sithera) April 19, 2022

Does it not bother the current Bafana Bafana players that the highlight whenever South Africa comes up is "'96 African Champions"? Nina nje, nothing, dololo. — Ngidi Malusi (@MalusiNgidi) April 19, 2022

Somehow Bafana Bafana will still find a way to not qualify smh https://t.co/rS15ycyYhI — TPLO (@Tvps_) April 19, 2022

There is no need or expectation for Bafana Bafana to qualify, so they can do as they wish.



We have accepted our status just like our peers - Lesotho and Swaziland😏 pic.twitter.com/dD3na2I3VT — Minister of Nothing (@professor_fesso) April 19, 2022

One question:



Is it compulsory for Bafana Bafana to compete?



Can we choose which pain we want to deal with between not competing and being disappointed?#TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 #TotalEnergiesAFCON pic.twitter.com/R6B0Dym0zK — Minister of Nothing (@professor_fesso) April 19, 2022

What is Bafana Bafana still doing in these tournaments..Can we stop embarrassment by asking Bafana to withdraw — 🇿🇦Afrika Thabiso🇷🇺 (@AfrikaThabiso) April 19, 2022

We have accepted our status. We have no expectations whatsoever from Bafana Bafana😏.



We are in the same level with Lesotho & Swaziland. #Afcon2023 #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 #TotalEnergiesAFCON https://t.co/hj1PjBLS0H pic.twitter.com/aSLQDi5GtI — Minister of Nothing (@professor_fesso) April 19, 2022

While Bafana could be forgiven for losing to continental powerhouses Morocco, a lot of fans are wary of Zimbabwe.

A strong rivalry has always existed between South Africa and the Warriors who are regarded as tricky opponents who could upset Bafana.

Bafana Bafana vs Zimbabwe, it's about to be insane pic.twitter.com/yya4srMyMV — Sibusiso Ngwale (Young Steez) (@sibusiso_ngwale) April 19, 2022

If Bafana Bafana can stop struggling against Zimbabwe I feel 2nd place is safe in our hands https://t.co/phLHFQCq1J pic.twitter.com/WxxozEk8QI — alpha🇿🇦⚪ (@alphaUTD1) April 19, 2022

These AFCON qualifiers are gonna bevery interesting. I'm just wary of Morocco. I know the fans will use those green lasers on our players. Zimbabwe and Liberia could prove tricky fixtures, but I have faith in Bafana Bafana. — Mr Enigmatic (@Astute_Archer) April 19, 2022

So Bafana Bafana will be soaked by Zimbabwe and Liberia?🙈🙈🙈 — Sanele (@saneleHlengwa) April 19, 2022

Then it came down to Broos' team selection of his Bafana squad.

The Belgian has regularly sparked outcries whenever he picks his squad, notably the omission of certain Mamelodi Sundowns players.

Please get rid of the hatred or jealousy and get Sundowns players in the team pic.twitter.com/yENyWp9fIG — Realeboha🌟 (@canicomegetyou) April 19, 2022

Sundowns should just play for them once pic.twitter.com/gWzSN9KriM — Solar Energy Revolution (@makhado_memory) April 20, 2022

But a few have faith in Bafana Bafana and are giving the team a chance of qualifying for Ivory Coast 2023.

This time Bafana Bafana will make it — Blessing Kamanga (@Blessin37698546) April 19, 2022

I'm aware of our potential and our ability and make no mistake l'm 💯 percent behind them and l also hope for the best for my Bafana Bafana. — Zithulele Shandu (@ZithuleleShand2) April 19, 2022

Now that Bafana know their opponents on the road to Ivory Coast, do you think they stand a good chance of qualifying for Afcon? Let us know in comments below.