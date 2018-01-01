Africa Cup of Nations 2019: Which teams qualified, when will it take place & all you need to know

The African competition will commence next summer, with defending champions Cameroon looking to claim their second successive title

The 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations is set to take place next June, with the qualification stages well under way.

A number of teams have already been confirmed for next summer's tournament, though title holders Cameroon had their hosting duties stripped after CAF stated that they did not believe they were satisfied with their preparations.

Following the news of Cameroon no longer hosting the competition, it was announced in mid-December that CAF are narrowing their decision to either South Africa or Egypt.

It is good news for fans of European teams as the Africa Cup of Nations will be held in the summer and not in the usual winter period for the first time in the tournament's history, and so players participating in the tournament will not have to disrupt their league season to represent their country.

Goal takes a look the Africa Cup of Nations, how it works and brings you all the dates and information.

What is the Africa Cup of Nations?

The Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is the biennial international men's football championship of Africa organised by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Next summer's tournament will be the 32nd edition of the competition and it will be the first Africa Cup of Nations where the competition format has been expanded from 16 to 24 teams.

Cameroon had their hosting duties stripped on November 30, 2018, with a new host country, either South Africa or Egypt, still to be decided.

When does the Africa Cup of Nations take place?

It will take place from June 15, 2019 to July 13, 2019, following the decision made by the CAF Executive Committee in June 2017 to move the Africa Cup of Nations from the January/February period to June/July for the first time.

This means that European-based players intending to participate in the Africa Cup of Nations with their country will not be forced to take leave of their club duties during January and February, as had been the case in previous seasons.

It is good news for fans of the Premier League as players such as Sadio Mane (Senegal), Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Gabon) will not be withdrawn from club duty mid-season with Liverpool and Arsenal, respectively.

What is the format of the Africa Cup of Nations?

At the finals of the competition, 24 teams will be drawn into six groups of four teams each. The teams in each group will then play in a single round robin format, and after the group stage, the top two teams and the four best third teams will advance to the round of 16.

The winners will advance to the quarter-finals stage, and from then on, progress to the semi-finals. The semi-final losers will contest a third-place match, while semi-final winners will advance to the final.

Round Date Group stage June 7-15, 2019 Round of 16 June 18-19, 2019 Quarter-finals June 22-23, 2019 Semi-finals July 9-10, 2019 Third-place play-off July 12, 2019 Final July 13, 2019

What teams have qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations?

Qualification for the 2019 African Cup of Nations will take place from June 2017 to March 2019, with five teams having already been confirmed for next summer's tournament.

Team Method of qualification Date of qualification Last appearance Previous best performance Madagascar Group A top two October 16, 2018 N/A Debut Tunisia Group J top two October 16, 2018 2017 Winners (2004) Egypt Group J top two October 16, 2018 2017 Winners (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010) Senegal Group A top two October 16, 2018 2017 Runners up (2002) Morocco Group B top two November 17, 2018 2017 Winners (1976) Nigeria Group E top two November 17, 2018 2013 Winners (1980, 1994, 2013) Uganda Group L winners November 17, 2018 2017 Runners up (1978) Mali Group C top two November 17, 2018 2017 Runners up (1972) Guinea Group H winners November 18, 2018 2015 Runners up (1976) Algeria Group D winners November 18, 2018 2017 Winners (1990) Mauritania Group I top two November 18, 2018 N/A Debut Ivory Coast Group H runners up November 18, 2018 N/A Winners (1992, 2015) Kenya Group F top two November 18, 2018 2004 Group stage (1972, 1988, 1990, 1992, 2004) Ghana Group F top two November 18, 2018 2017 Winners (1963, 1965, 1978, 1982)

Morocco withdrew from being hosts for the 2015 edition which led CAF to ban them from entering the 2017 and 2019 competitions. The ban was later overturned by the Court of Administration for Sport, however, meaning that Morocco have since been allowed to enter the 2019 tournament. Chad withdrew during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification and are now banned from entering the 2019 edition.

Africa Cup of Nations Group A tables, fixtures & results

Africa Cup of Nations Group B tables, fixtures & results

Africa Cup of Nations Group C tables, fixtures & results

Africa Cup of Nations Group D tables, fixtures & results

Africa Cup of Nations Group E tables, fixtures & results

Africa Cup of Nations Group F tables, fixtures & results

Who are previous Africa Cup of Nations winners?

Cameroon are defending champions after winning their fifth title in 2017 against Egypt in the final, winning 2-1 courtesy of goals from Nikolas Nkoulou and Vincent Aboukabar.

The Pharaoahs have won the competition the most times, having been victors on a record seven occasions, but have not won the tournament since 2010 when they defeated Ghana in the final.

Ivory Coast were victors of the 2015 edition, with Nigeria and Zambia having won the 2013 and 2011 tournaments respectively.

Premier League stars in Salah, Mane, Aubameyang and Riyad Mahrez all featured in the 2017 tournament, with all four bagging two goals apiece.

Congolese striker Junior Kabananga won the award for the competition's top-scorer, and Cameroonian Christian Bassogog was awarded the honour of the tournament's best-performing player.