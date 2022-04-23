Afobe keeps Millwall's play-off chances alive after late equaliser against Birmingham City

The Democratic Republic of Congo striker Benik Afobe struck at the death to help Millwall claim a point away from Birmingham City in a 2-2 draw at St Andrew's Stadium.

The Lions had come into the match hoping to end their away four-match winless run and sustain their chances for the play-off.

Despite the first-half ending goalless, Gary Gardner had come close for the hosts but his free-kick hit the outside of the post before bouncing to safety.

The visitors also had their chances to score in the first 45 minutes but George Friend failed to convert his header from a point-blank position before goalkeeper Neil Etheridge denied Tom Bradshaw.

A defensive mishap allowed Juninho Bacuna to find the back of the net in the 47th minute.

Afobe had a chance to equalise moments later but his effort was blocked by defenders with the goalkeeper beaten.

After pulling several top saves, Etheridge was finally beaten in the 68th minute. A cross by Mason Bennet found its way to Oliver Burke who tapped in from close range.

10 minutes later, the advantage was restored by Birmingham; they were awarded a penalty and the experienced Lyle Taylor beat Bartosz Białkowski in Millwall's goal from 12-yards.

It seemed the job was done by the hosts, but in the eighth minute of added time, Afobe converted from the penalty as well to ensure every team got a point.

The strike was Afobe's 10th of the season from 36 Championship matches. He has also provided three assists for his team.

The Lions are hopeful of getting into the play-off despite being three points behind Sheffield United who are sixth with 69 points. Both teams have played 44 matches in the ongoing campaign, and only two matchdays remain before the Championship season concludes.

Birmingham City are in the 20th position with 46 points after playing 44 games as well.