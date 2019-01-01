Affonso: Why Kaizer Chiefs should be wary of Mamelodi Sundowns striker

Goal explains why the 27-year-old centre-forward is the man to watch on Sunday as Masandwana host Amakhosi in a massive PSL clash

One player has been making headlines ahead of this weekend's blockbuster clash between and .

Mauricio Affonso has quickly endeared himself to the Sundowns faithful with his impressive scoring ability.

The Uruguayan striker has scored on debut in the Caf , Telkom Knockout and Premier Soccer League ( ).

With that in mind, Goal explains why Chiefs should be wary of Affonso:

Form

Affonso is banging in goals at the moment and is proving to be an inspired substitute for Masandawana.

Having bagged goals against Cote d'Or, and , the former Alianza Lima man has hit the back of the net three times in three appearances.

The Melo-born marksman has managed to carry his scoring form from the Peruvian Premier Division for Alianza to .

Affonso netted five goals in his final seven matches for the White and Blue Ones before securing a move to the reigning PSL champions.

Everything Affonso touches is turning to gold at the moment and stopping the in-form frontman could prove to be mission impossible for Amakhosi.

Complete Targetman





The former Racing Club de Montevideo player has shown that he has everything you need in a targetman.

Affonso is tall, physical in stature, dominating in the air and also has the ability to feed the ball to midfield runners.

Article continues below

The gifted frontman is already forming a good understanding with Sundowns' chief creators Gaston Sirino and Themba Zwane.

Most importantly, Affonso is a clinical finisher in the box having found the back of the net with a header and his special left foot for Masandawana.

The towering centre forward's height will make him a real handful for the Chiefs defence which should expect a physical battle with Affonso.



Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp will have to ensure his men keep an eye on Affonso as he is the man to watch this weekend.