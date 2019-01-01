Affonso: Mamelodi Sundowns striker suffers fresh injury setback

The 27-year-old's injury has left coach Mosimane frustrated as the Sundowns coach was hoping to unleash him in the near future

striker Mauricio Affonso has suffered a fresh injury setback which will delay his debut for the club.

The South American marksman joined the Brazilians in the off-season from Alianza Lima, but he picked up a knee injury soon afterward.

According to coach Pitso Mosimane, the Uruguayan will not feature for the Tshwane giants in the foreseeable future.

"He got injured again at training. It’s the same injury again. It's unbelievable," Mosimane told reporters when asked about the striker's absence.

"It’s a setback again with him," concluded Mosimane.

Affonso was expected to lead the team's frontline this season, more so after the departure of Jeremy Brockie to on transfer deadline day.

As things stand, Sundowns don't have a natural striker and Mosimane is looking into bringing Tokelo Rantie on board for the current season.

Meanwhile, Sundowns have confirmed they will leave early next week to prepare for their Caf match against Cote d'Or of Seychelles.

The 2016 African champions will fly to Seychelles on Tuesday to allow their players to adapt to conditions in Seychelles.

Their match against Cote d'Or is scheduled for September 14 at the Amitie Stadium in Praslin.

Sundowns will fancy their chances of reaching the group stages of this year's continental competition - something they have achieved in the past three seasons.