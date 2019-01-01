'Affonso is the real deal' at Mamelodi Sundowns - Twitter reacts

Masandawana have prepared for their titanic battle with Kaizer Chiefs in an ideal manner on Wednesday

beat 1-0 at Loftus Versveld with an injury-time goal securing all three points.

Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso was once again the scorer for the Brazilians and he is really starting to impress South African football followers.

Fans on social media are starting to call Affonso 'the real deal' for Sundowns, and pointing out this is the type of player even needed.

Sundowns will face Chiefs in the league in a top of the table clash on the weekend. First, we take a look at how social media fans reacted after Affonso won the game against Highlands Park.

Affonso is going to be big a problem! He’s just clinched it for the Brazilians. @Masandawana 1-0* @HighlandsP_FC #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/HNdJODEt6T — Velile Mnyandu 🇿🇦 (@Velile_Mnyandu) October 23, 2019

Affonso is the real deal I've seen enough — #BuyBlack (@Gino_MSFC) October 23, 2019

Are we gonna keep on talking about the boy from a good family while we have Affonso? pic.twitter.com/W2KiSJBTYV — Unbelievable hey 🇿🇦 (@9xChamPFion) October 23, 2019

Affonso is actually a fantastic signing... — Pro Philani (@prophilani) October 23, 2019

And #Sundowns get the three points in the dying minutes. It's Affonso again. Third appearance, third goal. First #AbsaPrem appearance, first #AbsaPrem goal.



Assist: Zwane, Sirino😍🔥- yoh.



GOOAAAALL!!! — Katlego Ledimo (@katlegoledimo) October 23, 2019

I love this Affonso guy, I had doubts about him, he is proving me wrong with every game. #KaBoYellow #DownsLive — Tshepo (@tshepo_thato) October 23, 2019

He scores when he wants.

Nurkovic v Affonso on Sunday. Should be entertaining. https://t.co/Xs5LOLZUSX — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) October 23, 2019

Mamelodi Sundowns maintained their unbeaten start to the #AbsaPrem season after beating Highlands Park 1-0, with Mauricio Affonso netting a late winner #SSDiski — SuperSport Blitz (@SuperSportBlitz) October 23, 2019

3️⃣ Points in the bag 👆🏿😍

Great finish from Affonso 😀#ForeverYellow — Shawn Neo (@IamShawnNeo) October 23, 2019

Affonso is announcing himself convincingly in every game @Masandawana what a genuine goal scorer 👆👆👆👆👆👏👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/gT7QMw0lty — Prominent Sundowns Supporter (@lawrence_mjicks) October 23, 2019

GOOOOOOOAAAAAAL!!! Affonso scores to give Sundowns the lead and what could be the winning goal. #AbsaPrem — Bongani Dlamini (@Bongani_Dlams) October 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Affonso good on his feet too. But how did Morena miss from that distance? 😧 — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) October 23, 2019

Affonso is what Kaizer Chiefs fans thought Lazarous Kambole would be — Ntanzi Comrade (@Stunnah100) October 23, 2019

And a beautiful goal by Affonso as well as a deserved but hard-earned victory — Kokwele M. Phillix 🇿🇦 (@Matome_Kay) October 23, 2019

Dear future wife our first baby boy we gonna name him "Affonso".#Sundowns #AbsaPrem #DownsLive#Affonso — Chax Wa Limpopo (@TOPANAMA_83) October 23, 2019