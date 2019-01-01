Mamelodi Sundowns v Highlands Park

'Affonso is the real deal' at Mamelodi Sundowns - Twitter reacts

Masandawana have prepared for their titanic battle with Kaizer Chiefs in an ideal manner on Wednesday

Mamelodi Sundowns beat Highlands Park 1-0 at Loftus Versveld with an injury-time goal securing all three points.

Uruguayan forward Mauricio Affonso was once again the scorer for the Brazilians and he is really starting to impress South African football followers.

Fans on social media are starting to call Affonso 'the real deal' for Sundowns, and pointing out this is the type of player even Kaizer Chiefs needed.

Sundowns will face Chiefs in the league in a top of the table clash on the weekend. First, we take a look at how social media fans reacted after Affonso won the game against Highlands Park.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

