Affonso is Sundowns' only new signing: Will Mosimane's plan backfire?

The Brazilians have opted against making too many additions to the squad, but will this plan backfire?

Gone are the days of the open cheque books at , where they sign all in sundry.

With the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season on the doorstep, many are wondering whether Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane’s conservative approach is the correct one.

So far, the club have officially signed only Mauricio Affonso while Mosimane recently confirmed the acquisition of full-back Nyiko Mobbie, although he is likely to be loaned out for the season.

Affonso’s signing was one greatly needed as Sundowns have struggled in the goal-scoring department.

Jeremy Brockie has struggled along with Jose Ali Meza, while recent signing Emiliano Tade will need support this season.

Prior to the start of Sundowns’ pre-season, they already possessed a bloated roster, and this has seen quality but surplus players exit the club.

Mogakolodi Ngele, Cuthbert Malajila and Thela Ngobeni are only but some of the names who have left the club, and more could still follow with a month remaining in the transfer window.

After securing back-to-back titles, Mosimane might not feel he needs to sign as many players as his rivals , who have been on a spending spree. This could potentially have adverse effects and disrupt the harmony in the camp, and Mosimane undoubtedly understands this.

Rather Mosimane’s reluctance to splurge in the market is a wise move.

Why buy players for the sake of it? This was an approach used by many Sundowns coaches of the past and none have tasted the success Mosimane has. Also, with the PSL and Caf calendars now aligned, the need for a huge squad is no longer a must.

However, Mosimane does need depth and he already enjoys this luxury. With Ricardo Nascimento set to miss a large chunk of the season after undergoing the knife, this means Rivaldo Coetzee or Mosa Lebusa could feature regularly.

This has been a characteristic of Mosimane’s tenure, where he has built the team around philosophy and structure, and any player can fill the void. This allowed them to move on from the losses of Keagan Dolly, Khama Billiat, Percy Tau and Bongani Zungu.

Nonetheless, Sundowns fans should not fret by Sundowns’ lack of signings as they still should have a squad good enough to win the PSL title.

But with Tokelo Rantie training with the club and the Tshwane giants linked with many players, there could still be some more players brought in.