Afcon-winning former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker passes away

Former South Africa, Africa Cup of Nations-winning coach, Clive Barker has passed away his family have announced

Barker died on Saturday morning aged 78

He has been suffering from LBD

Barker helped South Africa win their maiden continental title

WHAT HAPPENED: The celebrated tactician had been suffering from Lewy Body Dementia for some time, a condition that was detected early this year.

The family has now confirmed the tragic news to the public and went on to thank all those who gave their best to help the former coach during his time of need.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "It is with profound sadness that the family of former Bafana Bafana coach Clive Barker announce his passing on Saturday, 10 June after a brave battle with Lewy Body Dementia," a joint family statement read.

"We would like to express our sincere gratitude to the medical professionals who cared for Clive over the past six months. He fought a brave battle, and we are relieved he is now at peace.

"We have been overwhelmed by the enormous outpouring of love and support for Clive since he was first diagnosed with LBD, and this is a testament to the coach, friend, and mentor he was to not only several generations of footballers but also anyone who crossed his path in the sport he so dearly loved."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barker was a talented footballer who made his competitive debut at just 17 years old. He featured for Durban City and Durban United, and would have had a better career was it not for a serious knee injury that ended his journey.

The late tactician ventured to coaching; managing the likes of AmaZulu, Maritzburg United, Santos Cape Town, and Bidvest Wits among others.

His biggest achievement was to help South Africa win their maiden Africa Cup of Nations trophy in 1996 after a resounding 2-0 win over Tunisia in the final.

Barker further helped Bafana qualify for the 1998 World Cup in France, but quit almost a year before the competition after a poor showing in the 1997 Fifa Confederations Cup.

WHAT NEXT: Funeral and memorial arrangements are being made and any further information will be released by the relevant parties.