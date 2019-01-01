Afcon: Sebastien Desabre - Uganda will make it past the Group stage

The Afcon will kicks off on Friday with Egypt facing Zimbabwe in Group A, Uganda will face DRC on Saturday

Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre is confident that his charges will perform well in the finals, which kicks off on Friday.

The team is pooled with , Zimbabwe and DR Congo in Group A, and many believe that the East African nation will struggle to reach the knock-out phase.

However, Desabre contradicts that, saying his team has a special bond that will help them to do better.

"The Uganda Cranes team is ready to compete at the 2019 Afcon finals in . The players are ready to give the maximum,” Desabre told the official Fufa website.

“We have good organisation, cohesion and quality in the team basing on values of working together. Each player has a task to play together. As a complete unit we shall achieve a lot.

"The spirit is good enough. We camped in Abu Dhabi to get used to the weather here in Egypt. The weather was not good for us in the first week but we later acclimatized to it. I am happy with the camp we had in Abu Dhabi.”