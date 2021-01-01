Afcon Qualifiers: Why Akumu is missing from Kenya squad to face Togo

The towering star is among three players left behind as Harambee Stars left for Lome to face the Sparrowhawks on Monday

Kenya’s Harambee Stars have departed for their final Group G match of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo minus midfielder Anthony Akumu.

The former Gor Mahia star, who currently features for South African giants Kaizer Chiefs, started the previous game against Egypt which ended 1-1 at Kasarani Stadium on Thursday.

However, Goal can exclusively reveal the player has not made the trip to Lome for the clash against the Sparrowhawks set for Monday, with coach Jacob ‘Ghost’ Mulee naming a squad of 25 players.

A source who did not want to be named, has, however, told Goal Akumu was left behind because he wanted to sort out family issues.

“Anthony [Akumu] requested to be left behind as he wanted to sort out a few family issues, he doesn’t have an injury or anything, he just asked we give him time to go home and the request was granted,” the source told Goal on Saturday.

And as earlier reported by Goal, AFC Leopards defender Clyde Senaji has been drafted into the squad as a replacement for Wazito FC defender Johnstone Omurwa, who is suspended for the match after he was red-carded during the tie against the Pharaohs.

Also missing in the squad is Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna, who picked an injury against Egypt and failed to recover in time for the final group match.

Ahead of their trip to Lome, coach Mulee told Goal they were going for nothing less than a win insisting the team’s display against Egypt was enough to spur them to conquer Togo in their backyard.

“It is a game we don’t want to lose, at least we need to finish the group in a respectable position and with a respectable result,” Mulee told Goal on Saturday.

“We are going to Togo to try to win that game, it is a long time since Kenya won away from home, it is not going to be an easy match but judging from our display against Egypt, if we can just equal the same away then we believe we can finish third in the group.”

Despite picking a draw against the North African giants, it was not enough to give them a qualification berth to the Afcon finals to be staged in Cameroon, as the Pharaohs, instead, qualified alongside Comoros from the group.

Kenya squad; Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno, James Saruni, Joseph Okoth.

Article continues below

Defenders: Daniel Sakari, Eric Ouma, Clyde Senaji, Joash Onyango, Nahashon Alembi, Baraka Badi, Harun Mwale.

Midfielders: Duke Abuya, Lawrence Juma, Cliff Nyakeya, Nahashon Alembi, Abdallah Hassan, Cliffton Miheso, Duncan Otieno, Kevin Kimani, James Mazembe, Kevin Simiyu, David Owino.

Forwards: Masud Juma, Michael Olunga, and Elvis Rupia.