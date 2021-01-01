Afcon Qualifiers: Four concerns for Bafana Bafana ahead of Sudan trip

SA failed to take advantage of the fact that the Black Stars were without several of their top stars including Thomas Partey and the Ayew brothers

South Africa head into their final Afcon qualifying game on Sunday against Sudan needing to avoid a defeat in order to qualify for the tournament in Cameroon early next year.

This follows their 1-1 draw with Ghana at the FNB Stadium on Thursday night when Percy Tau's 52nd-minute goal cancelled out Mohammed Kudus' opener three minutes earlier.

Sudan will certainly be fired up for the match on their home turf and South Africa have anything but an easy task, with their mission also made more difficult by several factors:

Jali out

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Andile Jali lasted only 25 minutes before a serious groin injury brought his night to a premature end. Replacement Ben Motshwari had a reasonable game. But Jali brings something extra to the team with his drive, energy and physicality in the middle of the park and it was noticeable that Bafana Bafana's wing-backs did not get forward quite so much once the Sundowns man was not there to cover their runs.



Jali's vast international experience and tenacity would have been perfectly suited for Sunday night's showdown at the Al-Hilal Stadium.

Tau concern

Percy Tau took a knock just before half-time and it was uncertain whether he would even return for the second stanza. To his credit, he did make it back onto the park and scored a fantastic equaliser. There were moments though when it appeared that he was still feeling the knock and it will be crucial that the Bafana Bafana medical team gets South Africa's talisman fit and ready to play on Sunday.

Zwane quiet

Bafana Bafana can't expect Tau to do everything and it was clear on Thursday just how influential the Brighton man is on the team - he was involved in nearly every attacking foray. Themba Zwane on the other hand had very little influence on the game.

We all know what the Sundowns man can do, but on Thursday he barely troubled the Ghana defence. With fellow forward Ruzaigh Gamildien having a mixed game and with the likes of Bradley Grobler, Keagan Dolly, Thulani Serero and Kermit Erasmus having to pull out of the squad through injury, and substitute Luther Singh failing to overly impress, it's imperative for South Africa that Zwane is at his best on Sunday.

Clumsy Xulu

Central defender Siyanda Xulu did not have a great game. He was badly exposed by Kudus' pace for the opening goal and often looked clumsy when going in for challenges - it seemed at times as if was determined to win the ball at all costs.



Even after picking up a yellow card, the former Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Maritzburg United defender made some reckless challenges and was at times flirting with being sent off. It's also debatable as to whether South Africa need to have three centre-backs as well as a holding midfielder in Rivaldo Coetzee.