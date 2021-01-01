Afcon Qualifiers: 'Egypt were out of shape vs Kenya' - Wael Gomaa

The Pharaohs, however, booked a slot in the upcoming Cameroon finals courtesy of a point against the East Africans

Egyptian legend Wael Gomaa has claimed the Pharaohs had no shape against Kenya during a 1-1 draw in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on Thursday at Kasarani.

Although the African giants qualified for the 2022 finals after snatching a point, they were not assertive against the East Africans who grew into the game, equalised, and saw a goal ruled out after the referee claimed striker Masoud Juma had used his hand to control the ball before smashing it home in the second half.

Egypt took a second-minute lead but ended up losing its dominance as Kenya led by Eric Ouma, Kenneth Muguna, and Abdallah Hassan - the scorer of the equaliser - looked a superior side thereafter.

Harambee Stars were reduced to 10 men when Johnstone Omurwa - another stand-out player for Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee's side - was red-carded in the second half for an off-the-ball incident.

"The national team has no shape," Gomaa said as was quoted by KingFut. "We used to criticize the team under former coach Hector Cuper, but at least there was a defensive shape and we played on the counterattack."

Gomaa, a retired defender and one who is considered the best ever in Africa in his position, stated the Pharaohs could not pick victory from quite a winnable encounter. He also took issue with how Kenya scored the equaliser.

Egypt conceded a corner, which was delivered by second-half substitute Duke Abuya and landed on Michael Olunga. The Al Duhail SC striker saw his shot blocked but Hassan was lurking around to tap home past Mohamed El-Shenawy in a crowded area.



"What matches should be won and which should be played? Is this a final? We didn’t win today [Thursday] and didn’t play well,” the former Al Ahly SC star added. “I was optimistic before the match, but the goal we conceded shows how unorganized we were.

“But I didn’t see a clear style of play. The players weren’t eager to play for the Egyptian national team and there was no teamwork."

Although he excused head coach Hossam El-Badry, he demanded that a clear playing philosophy should be seen.

“Yes, I sought excuses for Hossam El-Badry, as a result of the lack of training camps, but we must see a proper style of play at times,” the retired star concluded.

Egypt will play Comoros in the final Group G qualifier at home as Kenya travel to Lome for an encounter against eliminated Togo.

Comoros booked their maiden Afcon slot after drawing 0-0 against the Sparrowhawks leading to prolonged celebrations in the streets of Moroni.

The 1-1 draw in Nairobi was the second one Egypt and Kenya registered in the qualifiers after they had shared points in November with yet another draw.

Currently, the Pharaohs are leading Group G courtesy of a superior goal difference as they have nine points the same as the Islanders. Harambee Stars are third with four points while Claude Le Roy's side is at the bottom with two.