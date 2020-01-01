Afcon, FA Cup or League Cup? West Brom star Ajayi picks his dream title

The 26-year-old is enjoying a fine run in the Championship this term, however, he is looking forward to continental success with the Super Eagles

West Bromwich Albion defender Semi Ajayi said he prefers winning the (Afcon) title with to lifting the or in .

The England-born defender received his maiden invitation for the Super Eagles in August 2018 during the Afcon qualifiers against Seychelles and he made his debut in the fixture as a 73rd-minute substitute for Chidozie Awaziem.

Ajayi was disappointed to miss the 2019 Afcon in Egypt where Gernot Rohr's men finished third but he has fought his way back into the team, playing in their first two qualifying matches [vs Benin and Lesotho] for the 2021 tournament in .

With football activities still suspended in England due to the coronavirus, the former youngster engaged in a question and answer on Instagram, and when quizzed about which title he would love to win between the League Cup, FA Cup and the Afcon, he said; “Tough one but it’s got to be an Afcon.”

Ajayi is enjoying an outstanding debut campaign at Hawthorns, playing in all but two of West Bromwich Albion's Championship matches so far this season.

Apart from his fine defensive contributions that put Slaven Bilic's side at the top of the table, the Super Eagles centre-back also plays a significant role in front of goal - returning five goals in 35 league appearances.

He chose his maiden goal for at Craven Cottage as his best moment at the club while the 5-1 demolition of remains his favourite match this season, a game where he scored the opening goal.

"My first goal. Away at , right in front of the away end, my family and closest friends," he said.

"5-1 vs Swansea. Probably the best football we’ve played all season. And I had my whole family in attendance, so was great to get a goal for them."