Afcon: Nick Mwendwa impressed with One Goal’s planning of Harambee Stars’ France camp

Harambee Stars are pooled in Group C of the Afcon finals and start their campaign against the Desert Warriors of Algeria

Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has expressed his delight with the Harambee Stars recently-concluded training camp in .

The remarks by the FKF President come a few days after the team touched down in for the 2019 finals, scheduled to begin on June 21 in .

“We are impressed not only with the team’s preparation in France but also with the logistics and planning around it,” Mwendwa told Goal in an interview.

“One Goal, who came highly recommended by the coach because of footballing reasons have done a tremendous job for us.

“This has been demonstrated by the two high profile friendlies we played in France and as well as their high level of confidentiality that ensured we touched down in Cairo without exposing the coach’s training methods, secrets and tactics."

One Goal, who also handles Harambee Stars Head Coach Sébastien Migné, are registered Fifa agents and organised training camps and matches for , Zambia, , Mali, and DR Congo, ahead of the 2019 Afcon finals.

Kenya, who are pooled in Group C alongside , and , will play their opener against the Desert Warriors on Sunday.