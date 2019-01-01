Afcon: Montpellier star Andy Delort accepts Algeria snub in good faith
Montpellier star Andy Delort has sent his best wishes to Algeria after missing out on the country’s 23-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.
Delort was born to an Algerian mother in the city of Sete and played for the France U20 team once.
Last month, the 27-year-old pledged his international allegiance to Algeria and has received the country's passport.
However, coach Djamel Belmadi left the forward out of his final selection for next month’s continental showpiece in Egypt on Thursday.
The omission means Delort will wait to make his debut for the North African country, but he has charged the selected players to go for glory.
"Wholeheartedly with you. You can do it, you will do it," Delort tweeted.
De tout cœur avec vous 💪🙏 Vous pouvez le faire, vous allez le faire !! Tahia Djazaïr 🇩🇿 #LesVerts #TeamDZ #LesFennecs #AFCON2019 #Ensemble https://t.co/vMJ5j0laaf— Andy Delort (@AndyDelort9) May 30, 2019
Delort ended the 2018-19 French Ligue 1 season with 14 goals and seven assists after 36 matches.
Algeria will begin their campaign for a second Afcon title with their Group C opening game against Kenya on June 23.
They will later Senegal and Tunisia on June 27 and July 1, respectively.