Afcon: Mauritania, Angola and Mali unveil preliminary squads

The three Group E teams have released their provisional squads for the upcoming continental showpiece

Mauritania, Angola and Mali have named their provisional squads for the upcoming .

The trio, who are set to slug it out in Group E, have 23, 26 and 27 players respectively in their initial squads.

Mauritania’s main squad comprises of 17 players who ply their trade outside the nation, with -based pair of Diallo Guidileye and Adama Ba two of the more notable inclusions.

Corentin Martins has put an additional seven players on standby, a list that includes Mohamed Soudani who plays for Algerian outfit DRB Tadjenanet, as well as Spanish-based Abdallahi Mahmoud, who is contracted to Deportivo .

Martins’ side, who are one of the competitions’ three debutants, commence preparations in Nouakchott on June 1, before moving to Marrakech from June 8 to June 19 for another pre-Afcon camp.

The Lions of Chinguetti will play Mali in their maiden Nations Cup game on June 24 before doing battle with Angola on June 29.

Their group phase campaign will conclude with a game against on July 2.

The Palancas Negras, meanwhile, have recently withdrawn from the upcoming COSAFA Cup which is set to begin in on Saturday, the competition's website has confirmed.

The decision was taken due to their ongoing local league as well as their looming participation in the Nations Cup.

Srdjan Vasiljevic’s side will begin their Afcon journey against the Carthage Eagles on June 24, before playing Mauritania and the Eagles on June 29 and July 2 respectively.

Mohamed Magassouba’s Mali squad includes & Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, while defender Salif Coulibaly misses out.

The Eagles play Mauritania, Tunisia and Angola on June 24, June 28 and July 2 respectively at the Afcon.

Mauritania squad:

Goalkeepers: Suleiman Brahim (FC Nouadhibou), Namori Diaw (ASC Kedia), Babacar Diop (AS Police)

Defenders: Abdoul Ba (AJ Auxerre, ), Bakary Ndiaye (Difaa Hassani of El Jadida, ), Sally Sarr (Servette FC, ), Diadie Diarra (CS Sedan Ardennes, France), Harouna Sy (Grenoble Foot 38, France), El Mostapha Diaw (Nouakchott Kings), Aly Abeid (Agrupacion Deportiva Alcorcon, ), Abdoul Kader Thiam (US Orleans, France)

Midfielders: Mohamed Dellah Yaly (DRB Tadjenanet, ), Ibrehima Coulibaly (Grenoble Foot 38, France), Diallo Guidileye (Elazıgspor Kulubu, Turkey), Khassa Camara (Xanthi FC, Greece), Alassane Diop (Hajer FC, ), Abdoulaye Gaye (Nouadhibou FC), El Hacen EL Id ( , Spain)

Forwards: Adama Ba (Giresunspor Kulubu, Turkey), Ismail Diakhite (US Tataouine, Tunisia), Moulaye Ahmed Khalil "Bessam" (AS Gabes, Tunisia), Souleymane Anne (FC Aurillac Arpajon CA, France), Hemeya Tanjy (FC Nouadhibou)

Standby players:

Goalkeeper: Assane Aly (Red Star FC, France)

Defenders: Hamza Jawar (USON Mondeville, France), Ousmane Samba (JA Drancy, France)

Midfielders: Abdallahi Mahmoud (Deportivo Alaves, Spain), Idrissa Thiam (ASAC Concorde)

Forwards: Amadou Niass (Salam Zgharta, Lebanon), Mohamed Abdallahi Soudani (DRB Tedjenanet, Algeria)



Mali provisional squad:

Goalkeepers: Djigui Diarra (Malian Stadium of Bamako), Mamadou Samassa (Troyes, D2 France), Adama Keita (Djoliba).



Defenders: Molla Wague ( , ), Hamari Traore ( , France), Falaye Sacko (Vitoria Guimares, ), Massadio Haidara (Lens, France), Youssouf Kone ( , France), Mamadou Fofana ( FC Metz, France), Boubacar Kiki Kouyate (Troyes, France)



Midfielders: Diadie Samassekou ( , ), Amadou Haidara ( , ), Cheick Doucoure (Lens, D2 France), Yves Bissouma (Brighton, England), Lassana Coulibaly (Glasgow , ) , Adama Traore (Cercle de Bruges, ), Souleymane Diarra (Lens, France), Idrissa Traore (Shabab Al Jabal, Libya).



Attackers: Moussa Djenepo (Standard Liege), Moussa Doumbia ( Stadium, France), Abdoulaye Diaby ( CP, Portugal), Moussa Marga (FC , Portugal), Kalifa Coulibaly ( , France), Hadi Sacko (Ankaragucu, Turkey), Adama Niane (Charleroi, Belgium), Adama Traore (Orleans, D2 France), Sekou Koita (Wolfsberg, Austria).