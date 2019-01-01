Afcon: Lazio defender Bastos Quissanga tops Angola's 23-man squad

One of the notable omissions from the final squad was Girona’s defender and former Spain U19 international Jonas Ramalho

Angola coach Srdan Vasiljevic has unveiled his 23-man squad for the 2019 (Afcon) in .

The Serbian coach dropped four players from his 27-man roster with defender Jonas Ramalho being one of the biggest omissions.

Ramalho was part of the Spanish under-19 squads which won the European Championship in 2011 and 2012.

The 26-year old whose father is from Angola was called up in the build-up to the tournament in but he failed to make the final selection.

The trio of Chico (FC Bravos do Maquis), Jeremie Bela (Albacete, ) and Clinton da Mata ( , ) also failed to make the final cut.

Angola will be excited to watch winger Geraldo at the Afcon though ’s Bastos Quissanga is among the most experienced players in coach Vasiljevic’s squad at the 2019 Afcon.

The defender who had 38 appearances for his Italian club across all competitions last season is one of the surviving members of Agnola’s 2013 Afcon squad.

Palancas Negras are in Group E, with Mauritania, Mali and . They would begin their campaign on June 24 against the Carthage Eagles before taking on Mauritania on June 29 and then the Eagles of Mali on July 2.

Angola Afcon squad

Goalkeepers:

Toni Cabaça (1st of August), Landu (Interclube of Luanda) and Ndulu (Sport of Huíla).

Defenders

Isaac (1st in August), Dani Massunguna (1st of August), Paizo (1st of August), Edy Afonso (Petro de Luanda), Wilson (Petro de Luanda), Bastos (Lazio, ), Jonathan Buatu ) and Bruno Gaspar ( , Portugal)

Midfielder:

Herenilson (Petro de Luanda), Show (1st of August), Macaia (1st of August), Stélvio Cruz (F91 Dudelange, Luxembourg), Djalma Campos (Alanyaspor, ), Freddy (Antalyaspor, Turkey ) and Geraldo (Al Ahly, Egypt).

Forward

Mabululo (1st of August), Mateus Galiano (Boavista, Portugal), Wilson Eduardo (Sporting of Braga, Portugal), Gelson Dala (Rio Ave, Portugal) and Evandro Brandão (Leixões, Portugal).