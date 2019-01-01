Afcon: Kelechi Iheanacho and Semi Ajayi dropped as Gernot Rohr confirms Nigeria’s 23-man squad

The Super Eagles gaffer has announced his final team list for the biennial showpiece in Egypt last month

Kelechi Iheanacho and Semi Ajayi have been axed from ’s squad for the (Afcon) after coach Gernot Rohr released his final 23-man list on Sunday.

The two players were unused substitutes on Saturday as Zimbabwe held the Super Eagles to a goalless draw at the Stephen Keshi Stadium.

Nigeria are scheduled to travel to the Egyptian city of Ismailia later today where they will continue their preparations for the Afcon before playing in another friendly contest at the Ismailia Stadium on June 16.

The three-time African champions have been drawn in Group B of the continental showpiece and they will begin their campaign against Burundi in Alexandria on June 22.

They will later wrap up their group outings with fixtures against Guinea on 26 and Madagascar on June 30.