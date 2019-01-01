Afcon: Jonathan Mensah and John Boye backed to lead Ghana's defensive charge

John Paintsil trusts the duo to give the Black Stars the necessary leadership and protection at the Africa Cup of Nations

Former John Paintsil international believes the Black Stars are defensively sound, ahead of the start of the on Friday.

On their 22nd appearance at the continental fiesta, Kwesi Appiah's men are hoping to beat 23 other teams in the June 21-July 19 tournament in .

USA-based Jonathan Mensah and FC Metz centre-back John Boye headline Ghana's defensive unit, which also include left-back Abdul Raman Baba and ace Kasim Nuhu Adams.

“Defensively we need experience, it's very important," five-time Afcon participant Paintsil told TV3 Sports.

"Without experienced defenders, there is going to be a lot of problems.

"But for me, Jonathan Mensah [and] John Boye being there, I think we are good to go.”

Ghana have been drawn against defending champions , Benin and Guinea-Bissau in Group F.

“The back four is important for the team, playing left back and right back is important," Paintsil added.

Article continues below

"Can they communicate together? Do they recover when one is off? Are they okay in the air? It's important."

Mensah and Boye will be making their fifth and sixth appearances, respectively, at the Afcon finals. The former has also played at two World Cups while the latter made his debut at the global showpiece in 2014, when the Black Stars last played at the event.

Four-time champions Ghana finished fourth at the 2017 Afcon in Gabon.

