Afcon: Harambee Stars land in Egypt with a few injury problems

This is Kenya's sixth appearance in an Afcon competition and this time they're hoping to finally reach the next round

Harambee Stars have arrived in and are ready to participate in the (Afcon).

After a 19-day residential training camp in , will undertake light training to acclimatise themselves.

While in Europe, Kenya played two friendly matches. One game was against Madagascar in Paris where they won 1-0 and another was against the Democratic Republic of Congo which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Ahead of the tournament's kickoff, Migne is already sweating over the fitness of Musa Mohamed and Erick Ouma whom he says will be subjected to a late fitness test before the opener against .

Kenya is already without injured defender Brian Mandela and that means there could be a shake-up of the backline.

Bernard Ochieng, David Owino and Joash Onyango are the central defensive backup options for Migne. Forward Ayub Timbe will also be assessed ahead of the Algeria match after limping off during the DR Congo friendly in Madrid, .

Kenya will face Algeria on June 23 before clashing against neighbours Taifa Stars on June 27 and then finish the group with a tie against on July 1.

All Harambee Stars matches will be hosted in Cairo's 30 June Stadium.