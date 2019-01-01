Afcon: Guinea coach Paul Put - We have shortcomings

The 63-year-old tactician has admitted that his side has a lot to improve on before the start of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt

Guinea head coach Paul Put has revealed that his side ‘has shortcomings’ that needs to be addressed before the commencement of the Afcon.

The Syli Nationale enjoyed a purple patch during the Afcon qualifiers – where they topped a group that had the likes of , Rwanda and the Central African Republic – finishing the qualification stage unbeaten. However, results have started to turn soar with the Afcon set to kick off in just a few days time.

Guinea goes into their final preparatory game against on June 16, on the back of two consecutive 1-0 defeats to Gambia and Benin Republic respectively.

“The results are not important, the important thing is that we progress [at Afcon],” Paul Put told Foot224 in his reaction to Guinea’s most recent pre-tournament defeat to Benin Republic.

“We can see that there has been an improvement at the technical level. I think that’s the most important,” he continued.

“But, we must tell the truth: we have shortcomings because we got opportunities [against Benin] but we couldn’t maximize them.

“It’s a fact, a coach can work very hard, but it takes the confidence of the players [to achieve the desired result]. An attacker needs confidence just like a goalkeeper. We saw that Francois [Kamano] has grown, but he is not there yet.

“We can all hope that they [the players] will be ready and fired-up before the start of Afcon,” Put concluded.

The coach will hope to see an improvement in their final warm-up game against the Pharaohs of on June 16.

Guinea are drawn in Group B alongside , Madagascar and Burundi.