Coach Dylan Kerr believes Egypt will be crowned the Africa Cup of Nations champions on Sunday night.

The Pharaohs will be playing Senegal, who have made it to their third final but are yet to win the competition. The last time the Lions of Teranga graced the final was in 2019 against Algeria, and they went on to lose by a solitary goal.

Coincidentally, the edition was held in Egypt.



Despite their optimism of winning their maiden Afcon title, the former defender believes the West Africans will come out second best.

"It will be an entertaining final, that I am sure, but Egypt will win it," the ex-Simba SC and Gor Mahia coach told GOAL on Sunday.

"They started the competition poorly, losing their first match against Nigeria, but as they advanced, they became better. Eliminating the hosts Cameroon is also a confidence booster, and they will carry their momentum to Sunday's final.

"Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have had massive roles to play for their respective teams, and they will be vital again in the final. Both teams have amazing players, but Egypt - for me - will carry the day."

Egypt relied on a post-match penalty shootout to get past the Indomitable Lions. After a goalless draw in regulation and extra time, the Pharaohs won the penalties 3-1.

For Senegal, they claimed a 3-1 win over Burkina Faso to make it into the last hurdle.

Sunday's game will be the fifth encounter between the two nations at Afcon and the first such meeting since 2006, with Egypt winning 2-1 in the semi-final on their way to lifting the trophy that year.

In their four previous meetings in the competition, both sides have won two games, with three of the four matches finishing 1-0.

Article continues below

The Pharaohs will play in their ninth final - excluding final groups at Afcon - losing their most recent one in 2017 when they fell 2-1 to Cameroon.

No team have played in the tournament showpiece on more occasions than Egypt who are level with Ghana.