Afcon: Emmanuel Amuneke reveals Tanzania's 23-man squad

The Nigeria tactician has unveiled his final team for the continental tournament, scheduled to commence this month

coach Emmanuel Amuneke has revealed his final 23-man squad for the 2019 in .

The Nigerian tactician has dropped nine players from his initial 32-man squad, including 15-year-old Kelvin John Pius, who impressed for Tanzania in the just-concluded U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

striker Mbwana Samatta tops the list, along with Farid Mussa of Tenerife and Erasto Nyoni of Simba Club.

In total, 10 of the selected players are plying their trades abroad while 13 are from local clubs in Tanzania.

Kikosi cha wachezaji 23 wa Taifa Stars kitakachoshiriki AFCON 2019 Misri. @taifastars_ pic.twitter.com/F4AzF9GJlI — TFF TANZANIA (@Tanfootball) June 12, 2019

The Taifa Stars have lined up two international friendly games in preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. They will lock horns with the tournament’s host nation, on Thursday before trying Zimbabwe for size on Saturday.

The East Africans have been drawn alongside , and in Group C. They kick off their campaign in the tournament against the Terenga Lions on June 23.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Aishi Manula (Simba SC),Metacha Mhata (Mbao FC) and Aron Kalambo (TZ Prisons).

Defenders: Hassan Ramadan (Nkana FC), Vincent Phillipo (Mbao FC), Gadiel Michael (Young Africans), Ally Mtoni (Lipuli FC), Mohammed Hussein (Simba SC), Kelvin Yondani (Young Africans), Erasto Nyoni (Simba SC) and Agrey Moris (Azam FC)

Midfielders: Feisal Salum (Young Africans), Himid Mao (Petrojet FC), Mudathir Yahya (Azam FC), Frank Domayo (Azam FC), Farid Mussa (Tenerife) and Yahya Zayd (Ismailia).

Forwards: Rashid Mandawa (BDF), Mbwana Samatta (Genk), Thomas Ulimwengu (JS Saoura), John Bocco (Simba SC), Abdillanie Mussa (Blackpool) and Simon Msuva (Difaä El Jadid).