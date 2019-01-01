Afcon boost for Morocco as Achraf Hakimi returns from injury

The 20-year-old defender has been out of action since he suffered a broken metatarsal in March

have been handed a timely boost ahead of the 2019 after Achraf Hakimi announced his return from injury.

Hakimi has been on the sidelines since March 30 when he broke his metatarsal during a German match between and .

The injury ruled the loanee out of the remainder of the 2018-19 season as he went under the knife in Madrid.

Prior to the setback, Hakimi was impressive for Dortmund and his versatility made him as a dominant force in Lucien Favre's team, where he contributed seven assists and two goals in all competitions.

Last week, Herve Renard included the defender in his 27-man provisional squad.

After undergoing personal training in Madrid, he has now expressed his readiness to fight for his place in the final 23-man list for Afcon.

"Very happy for how the recovery has gone. Next step, the challenge of the selection," Hakimi wrote on Instagram.

Morocco will begin their bid for a first Afcon title since 1976 against Namibia on June 23 before wrapping up their Group D outings against and on June 28 and July 1 respectively.

Before heading to for the tournament, the Atlas Lions will finalise their preparations with friendly matches against Gambia and Zambia on June 12 and 16.