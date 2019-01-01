Afcon boost for Morocco as Achraf Hakimi returns from injury
Morocco have been handed a timely boost ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after Achraf Hakimi announced his return from injury.
Hakimi has been on the sidelines since March 30 when he broke his metatarsal during a German Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Wolfsburg.
The injury ruled the Real Madrid loanee out of the remainder of the 2018-19 season as he went under the knife in Madrid.
Prior to the setback, Hakimi was impressive for Dortmund and his versatility made him as a dominant force in Lucien Favre's team, where he contributed seven assists and two goals in all competitions.
Last week, Herve Renard included the defender in his 27-man provisional squad.
After undergoing personal training in Madrid, he has now expressed his readiness to fight for his place in the final 23-man list for Afcon.
"Very happy for how the recovery has gone. Next step, the challenge of the selection," Hakimi wrote on Instagram.
Morocco will begin their bid for a first Afcon title since 1976 against Namibia on June 23 before wrapping up their Group D outings against Ivory Coast and South Africa on June 28 and July 1 respectively.
Before heading to Egypt for the tournament, the Atlas Lions will finalise their preparations with friendly matches against Gambia and Zambia on June 12 and 16.