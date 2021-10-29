Afcon blow for Ivory Coast as Gervinho suffers season-ending injury in Trabzonspor win

Ivory Coast have been dealt an injury blow ahead of their preparation for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon after Gervinho picked up a season-ending injury in a Turkish Super Lig match on Friday.

The former Arsenal forward was making his sixth appearance in the Turkish top-flight for the Black Sea Storm when he tore his anterior cruciate ligament in the 12th minute and he was immediately rushed to the hospital where he is receiving treatment.

The injury came as a setback for Trabzonspor as the Ivory Coast international was gradually establishing himself as a key player in Abdullah Avci's team since his permanent signing from Parma in June. He has contributed two and an assist in nine league games so far.

Gervinho was subsequently replaced by Andreas Cornelius in the 14th minute but Rizespor went ahead in the 22nd minute, courtesy of Damjan Djokovic's strike from the penalty spot.

Just before the break, Cape Verde's Djaniny Tavares scored the equaliser for Trabzonspor after converting from the penalty spot and second-half substitute Anthony Nwakaeme sealed all three points in their favour with his 73rd-minute lead.

Nwakaeme has now scored five goals in 10 Super Lig games this term, the second-highest in Avci's team after Anastasios Bakasetas (seven league goals).

The victory extended the Black Sea Storm's lead at the summit of the Super Lig table to 27 points after 11 matches, seven points above second-placed Hatayspor.

At the end of the game, Avci told reporters that Gervinho will be out of action for 6-7 months, which automatically rules him out of the Ivory Coast’s quest for Afcon in January.

Earlier this month, he played for the Elephants in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying matches against Malawi.

Despite his surprise omission from the travelling squad for the 2019 Afcon in Egypt, Gervinho has previously featured in five Afcon tournaments.