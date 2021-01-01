Afcon Qualifiers: Four factors which caused Ntseki and Bafana Bafana's downfall

The loss to Sudan meant South Africa finished third in Group C with 10 points, two behind Sunday’s opponents and three behind Ghana

Bafana Bafana’s Afcon 2022 qualification campaign ended in tears following a 2-0 defeat away to Sudan at the Al-Hilal Stadium on Sunday night.

Goal takes a look at where it went wrong for Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki and his men.

1. Change in formation with more emphasis on attack

Ntseki was criticised and indeed defended his decision, in Thursday's 1-1 draw against Ghana, to opt for a very defensive line-up.

His 5-2-3 setup against the Black Stars, with overlapping wing-backs, had actually worked quite well and South Africa had the better chances to win the game.

But then away in Sudan, when a 0-0 draw would have been good enough to qualify, Ntseki almost appeared to try and appease his critics and seemingly went for broke with a more attacking formation, as the fifth defender, Sifiso Hlanti, dropped to the bench, and was effectively replaced by an additional attacker in Luther Singh. Lebogang Maboe was a like-for-like swap into the starting XI in place of Ruzaigh Gamildien.

It proved disastrous as South Africa conceded twice inside the opening 33 minutes, with the defence badly exposed on both occasions.

2. Individual mistakes

Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo was beaten in a one-on-one situation for the second goal on Sunday, and alongside defensive partner Siyanda Xulu, was also guilty of not marking tighter for Sudan's opening goal.

There has also been an over-reliance on getting right-back Thapelo Morena up into the opposition half as much as possible in the two matches this week. The Sundowns man did get some great chances in both games and Bafana could have booked their ticket in Cameroon for the 2022 Afcon had the defender been more clinical.

It was another forward foray from Morena which had left Hlatshwayo exposed for the killer goal in Sudan.

As was the case in both games this week, the South Africans were at times their own worst enemies and their failure to qualify has been made worse by the chances which were squandered and the blunders made.

Article continues below

3. Big players missing

It would be unfair not to mention that Bafana were for various reasons, without a number of key players this week, including influential individuals such as Keagan Dolly, Bongani Zungu, Thulani Serero, Kermit Erasmus, Bradley Grobler and Dean Furman. Those are the kind of players who could have brought the little bit of extra quality and edge Bafana were lacking.

4. Not enough character

In the moments that mattered this week, both against Ghana and against Sudan, Bafana fell short. Too often was there a lack of composure and nerves seemingly got the better of a lot of the South Africans as they claimed just one point from their final two qualifiers.

In the end, their challenge faded out without much of a fight and there was generally a lack of urgency and endeavour on Sunday, which was in marked contrast to the fired-up Sudanese, who made full use of the small crowd which had been allowed into the stadium.

At 127th in the world, Sudan may be ranked 56 places lower than Bafana in 71st, but based on the desire and hunger they showed to win the game, the Falcons of Jediane are more deserving of a place at the finals than South Africa.