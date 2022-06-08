Afcon 2023 Qualifying: Peseiro tasks Super Eagles to show superiority over Sierra Leone

The Portuguese tactician has challenged his men to show character against John Keister’s side on Thursday

Coach Jose Peseiro has no doubt that Nigeria are superior to the Sierra Leone national team but insists they must show that on the field of play.

The three-time African champions begin their campaign for a place in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations against the Leone Stars at the M.K.O Abiola Stadium on Thursday evening.

And the Super Eagles know that anything short of victory over John Keister’s men could hinder their qualification hopes.

Ahead of the showdown, the Portuguese tactician wants his side to go all out to get the job done to accentuate their power over the West African side.

“Our team is better than Sierra Leone, it’s true and no one can doubt that,” the former Venezuela coach told the media on Wednesday.

“But we need to show it in our football because any team can beat any team with good organisation, and commitment.

“You can create lots of opportunities and don’t score while the other team can create one and score.

“Our team is the favourite for tomorrow but we need to show in the field that we want to win.”

While expressing his delight with the quality of players at his disposal, Peseiro talked about his most preferred tactics.

“I like to attack, I like to play high pressure, I like to command the game with the ball,” he continued.

“I can do it with formations like 5-3-2, 4-4-2, 3-4-3. And for my style of play, I need time, but the good thing is that I have players with quality who can learn quickly.”

The fixture between Nigeria and Sierra Leone ended in a 0-0 draw at the Steven Siaka Stadium in Sierra Leone.

Having won their last two international outings, Keister’s men come into this fixture full of confidence. On the other hand, Peseiro would be gunning for his first victory in charge of the 2013 African champions.

Article continues below

Four days after taking on the Leone Stars, the Super Eagles travel to Morocco for their next fixture against Sao Tome and Principe.

Nigeria crashed out in the Round of 16 of the 2021 edition of the biennial African football showpiece staged in Cameroon after losing 1-0 to Tunisia.