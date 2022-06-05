Afcon 2023 Qualifying: Aribo & Bassey missing as Nigeria commence preparations for Sierra Leone

Ahead of this week’s fixture against the Leone Stars, Jose Peseiro’s Super Eagles trained for the first time but without the Rangers duo

Nigeria had their first training in Abuja ahead of Thursday’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sierra Leone.

The Super Eagles square up against John Keister's side in the Group A fixture, as a win would help the three-time African Champions begin their journey to Cote d’Ivoire on a positive note.

Under the supervision of Portuguese tactician Jose Peseiro, all the invited players except Rangers duo of Calvin Bassey and Joseph Aribo as well as Shehu Abdullahi took part in the training focused on ball work.

Although no reasons were given for their absence, the trio are expected in camp before the end of Sunday.

They should be available when the team holds their warm-up on Monday morning to finetune their strategies for the important encounter against the Leone Stars.

Four days after facing the Sierra Leoneans at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Nigeria travel to Sao Tome and Principe for their second match.

Coach Peseiro would be eyeing his first win in charge of the 2013 African champions after defeats to Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America.

In a related development, Caf has appointed Ivorian referee Ibrahim Kalilou Traore to handle the fixture. He will be assisted by compatriots Adou Desire N’goh, Nouhou Ouattara and Kouassi Francois Biro.

Ghana’s Moukaila Nassam Adam will serve as match commissioner while Serge Paulin Samuel from Burkina Faso is the referee assessor.

The Super Eagles participated in the 2021 Afcon finals staged in Cameroon, but they were sent packing from the Round of 16 after losing 1-0 to Tunisia in Garoua.

NIGERIA SQUAD FOR SIERRA LEONE

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Adewale Adeyinka (Akwa United); and Adebayo Adeleye (Hapoel Jerusalem, Israel).

Defenders: Olaoluwa Aina (Torino FC, Italy); William Ekong (Watford FC, England); Abdullahi Shehu (AC Omonia, Cyprus); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Chidozie Awaziem (Alanyaspor FC, Turkey); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (West Bromwich Albion, England); Calvin Bassey (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Sani Faisal (Katsina United); Leon Balogun (Unattached); and Kenneth Omeruo (CD Leganes, Spain).

Midfielders: Joseph Ayodele-Aribo (Glasgow Rangers, Scotland); Alex Iwobi (Everton FC, England); Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford FC, England); Innocent Bonke (FC Lorient, France); and Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England).

Forwards: Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk, Turkey); Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal CF, Spain); Moses Simon (FC Nantes, France); Victor Osimhen (SSC Napoli, Italy); Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord FC, The Netherlands); Ademola Lookman (Leicester City, England); Sadiq Umar (UD Almeria, Spain); and Terem Moffi (FC Lorient, France).